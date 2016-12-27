The year in culture and sports: Serena twerks with Beyonce, Lochte becomes national pariah

Wimbledon's Cinderella

It was Cinderella versus the king. Marcus Willis was a teaching pro in England who'd bounced around the lower minor leagues of tennis for a couple of years. He won a few futures events, got up to the mid-300s in the rankings but injuries had him ready to quit the sport until his girlfriend convinced him to keep at it. He'd made $300 playing the sport in 2016 before he snuck into a Wimbledon qualifier after another Brit experienced a large drop in the rankings. Willis, ranked No. 772 in the world, won three matches and become the lowest-ranked player to make a Grand Slam in nearly 20 years. That story, and the $36,000 payday that would come with a first-round loss, would have made for a great enough tale on its own, but then, in the first round, Willis rolled over world No. 54 Richard Berankis in straight sets and became the toast of Great Britain. Up next was a match on Centre Court against Wimbledon's greatest champion, Roger Federer. Though the match wasn't close, Willis had a lob winner that'll be remembered for as long as they keep playing on the grass at the All-England Club. And thanks to a classy gesture by Federer, Willis got to soak in the applause of his countrymen on the biggest stage in the sport. He couldn't stick around Wimbledon too long though. One day after losing to Federer on Centre Court, Willis had a club doubles match for the Warwick Boat Club.

AFP/Getty Images