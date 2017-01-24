The 25 best athlete cameos in movie history

The best kind of cameo.

Athlete cameos are, unquestionably, the champagne of fleeting celebrity appearances in film.

No other brief appearances come close to touching pro athlete cameos in terms of sheer, per-pound entertainment.

For example, I can think of maybe three general celeb cameos off the top of my head that were impactful enough to remember. When I think of athlete cameos, I can think of three in the movie Space Jam alone.

With that said, the following are the 25 best athlete cameos in movie histor. They are the cream of the crop and feature a wide spectrum of acting chops ranging from Actually Good to This is a Car Wreck I Can't Look Away From.

But they are all very, very good in their own weird and unwieldy ways.