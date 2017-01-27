This MLB dodgeball team would annihilate the NFL’s Pro Bowl squad

The NFL’s best football players participated in a game of “Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball” on Thursday night as part of a revamped skills competition. The contest was an entertaining spectacle during a usually ho-hum weekend of halfhearted competition.

So what about the baseball players? Well, we couldn't help but wonder what an MLB contingent might look like at some sort of Pro Athlete Dodgeball Summit. No disrespect to the NFL squad, which included tactical but less fleet-footed linemen, but they would get waxed by baseball players (probably as badly as the NFL would beat pro leagues in a strongman competition). Just get a load of this MLB dodgeball team.

USA Today Sports Images