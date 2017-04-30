New Orleans Saints hype kid Jarrius Robertson receives liver transplant

One of the most beloved members of the New Orleans Saints had a life-changing procedure Sunday. You may recognize 15-year-old Jarrius Robertson as the Saints' official "hype kid."

Robertson, who has been battling a rare liver disease called biliary atresia since birth, signed an official contract to become an honorary member of the Saints last year.

Over the weekend, Robertson had successful liver transplant surgery.

Via WWL TV:

"Jordy said the surgery was set for 8-10 hours but Jarius did so great they were able to complete it in about 6 hours.

'Next 48 hours are the most important hours because we have to fight and protect him from infections," Jordy explained.'"