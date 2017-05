Will Smith's four teammates on the Bel Air Academy basketball team* taught him an important lesson that day: Sometimes you need to be saved from yourself. Too bad he didn't heed the lesson during the filming of After Earth.

* Okay, so Carlton was on the basketball team? I know Bel Air Academy wasn't DeMatha or Power Memorial but Carlton doesn't do sports. That's the whole point. He's a bookworm, a nerd, an unironic Tom Jones fan. Him and athletics go together as well as Aunt Vivian and character continuity. Having him play ball is a narrative device, I understand, the same reason that on Saved By The Bell Slater was on two winter sports teams (wrestling and basketball), Jessie put aside her feminist leanings to become a cheerleader, they were all the entire talent lineup at the Bayside radio station, every student council meeting seemed to include just the group (maybe that one nerd too) and Zack was everything from the lead in the school play to the key to the basketball team to the kid who could single-handedly turn the class trip into Richie Belding's pre-stewardess dream vacation. Anyway, Carlton. Kudos to the Fresh Prince team for not only having him miss the last-second shot but for having it miss the backboard entirely and hit off the top of the back wall. Gold.