Meet this year’s adorable Puppy Bowl contestants

While the Super Bowl may be the biggest single sporting event in major sports, the Puppy Bowl is certainly the most adorable. Every Super Bowl Sunday, two teams of cute puppies available for adoption duke it out in a football game of their own.

With the NFL playoffs about to get underway, we now know which lucky dogs will get to take part in the 2017 Puppy Bowl. That means it's time for you to get to scouting.

Let's meet the contestants, shall we?

Discovery Communications Inc

Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough