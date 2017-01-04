Meet this year’s adorable Puppy Bowl contestants
While the Super Bowl may be the biggest single sporting event in major sports, the Puppy Bowl is certainly the most adorable. Every Super Bowl Sunday, two teams of cute puppies available for adoption duke it out in a football game of their own.
With the NFL playoffs about to get underway, we now know which lucky dogs will get to take part in the 2017 Puppy Bowl. That means it's time for you to get to scouting.
Let's meet the contestants, shall we?
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Blitz
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Beebop
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Stray Rescue in MissouriDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Alexander Hamilpup
Breed: Pomsky
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Daphne
Breed: Pit bull
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Operation Education Animal RescueDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Daisy
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Last Hope K9 in MassachusettsDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Bo
Breed: Parson Russell Terrier mix
Age: 15 weeks
Shelter: SPCA LA in CaliforniaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Max
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge in PennsylvaniaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Lucky
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue in TennesseeDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Hope
Breed: Labrador/hound mix
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Unleashed in New YorkDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Dawson
Breed: Jack Russell/Terrier mix
Age: 14 weeks
Shelter: Paw Works in CaliforniaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Nyquist
Breed: Husky/Shepherd mix
Age: 15 weeks
Shelter: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom in New JerseyDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Nikita
Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise mix
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Parfait
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Panda
Breed: Sato (Puerto Rican terrier)
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: The Sato Project in Puerto RicoDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Oliver
Breed: Standard Poodle
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Puddles
Breed: Cocker/Shih Tzu mix
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Precious
Breed: Pit bull Terrier mix
Age: 15 weeks
Shelter: ASPCA NY in New YorkDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Peanut
Breed: Brussels Griffon mix
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Nevada SPCA in NevadaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Smooshie
Breed: Shar-Pei
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Sable
Breed: Husky/Lab mix
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society in OhioDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Rory
Breed: Poodle mix
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in FloridaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Sully
Breed: Spaniel mix
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Humane Society Nashua in New HampshireDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Striker
Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu mix
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes in VirginiaDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Squirt
Breed: Dachshund/Rat Terrier mix
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Denver Dumb Friends League in ColoradoDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Wilma
Breed: Pug/Shih Tzu mix
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue in New JerseyDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Tucker
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Williamson County Animal Shelter in TennesseeDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Winston
Breed: Australian Shepherd
Age: 14 weeks
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch in IdahoDiscovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough
Woody
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough