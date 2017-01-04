Meet this year’s adorable Puppy Bowl contestants

While the Super Bowl may be the biggest single sporting event in major sports, the Puppy Bowl is certainly the most adorable. Every Super Bowl Sunday, two teams of cute puppies available for adoption duke it out in a football game of their own.

With the NFL playoffs about to get underway, we now know which lucky dogs will get to take part in the 2017 Puppy Bowl. That means it's time for you to get to scouting.

Let's meet the contestants, shall we?

 

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Blitz

Breed: Golden Retriever
 
Age: 15 weeks
 
Shelter: Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida

 

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Beebop

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Stray Rescue in Missouri

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Alexander Hamilpup

Breed: Pomsky

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Daphne

Breed: Pit bull

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Daisy

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Bo

Breed: Parson Russell Terrier mix

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: SPCA LA in California

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Max

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge in Pennsylvania

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Lucky

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue in Tennessee

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Hope

Breed: Labrador/hound mix

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Unleashed in New York

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Dawson

Breed: Jack Russell/Terrier mix

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Paw Works in California

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Nyquist

Breed: Husky/Shepherd mix

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Nikita

Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise mix

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Parfait

Breed: Yorkie/Poodle mix
 
Age: 17 weeks
 
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

 

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Panda

Breed: Sato (Puerto Rican terrier)

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Oliver

Breed: Standard Poodle

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Puddles

Breed: Cocker/Shih Tzu mix

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Precious

Breed: Pit bull Terrier mix

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: ASPCA NY in New York

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Peanut

Breed: Brussels Griffon mix

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Nevada SPCA in Nevada

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Smooshie

Breed: Shar-Pei

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Sable

Breed: Husky/Lab mix

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Rory

Breed: Poodle mix

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Sully

Breed: Spaniel mix

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Striker

Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu mix

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Squirt

Breed: Dachshund/Rat Terrier mix

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Denver Dumb Friends League in Colorado

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Wilma

Breed: Pug/Shih Tzu mix

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Tucker

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Shelter in Tennessee

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Winston

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Woody

Breed: Blue Healer/Cattle mix
 
Age: 18 weeks
 
Shelter: Barktown Rescue in Kentucky

 

Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Next Gallery
14

Shackleford Stanwick, Viper Scheele and the 13 best lacrosse names of 2017
Start Gallery »