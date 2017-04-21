Kentucky Derby horse or Coachella act?

The Kentucky Derby is a couple weeks away, great news for horse racing fans (and bettors). For peripheral fans who may not keep up with racingr, the wacky horse names are typically a wonderful surprise.
Meanwhile, with the Coachella music festival is already underway with plenty of acts on the lineup, some with equally odd names.
Let's see if you can identify whether a moniker belongs to a Kentucky Derby hopeful or a musical act at the festival.
Tapwrit
Tapwrit (Kentucky Derby)
It's a horse, though I could definitely see a punk band going with the namel.
Tacocat
Tacocat (Coachella)
Horse or band, this name rules.
Haywyre
Haywyre (Coachella)
A DJ who wants you to know he's hip because he replaced that "i" with a "y."
J Boys Echo
J Boys Echo (Kentucky Derby)
Frankly, the fact that this is not the name of a hip-hop group is astonishing.
Divadanielle
Divadanielle (Coachella)
If Danielle is such a diva then she should have insisted a horse be named after her. Fake news.
Oh Wonder
Oh Wonder (Coachella)
It's a musical duo, but it's a musical duo that sounds like it was named after a Kentucky Derby horse.
Gunnevera
Gunnevera (Kentucky Derby)
Amazingly, not a Spanish house DJ.
Ocho Ojos
Ocho Ojos (Coachella)
Two musicians, eight eyes, zero horsies.
Thunder Snow
Thunder Snow (Kentucky Derby)
Irap
Irap (Kentucky Derby)
Shockingly, not the name of an iPhone rapper.
Girvin
Girvin (Kentucky Derby)
I hope you got this one, because this fella is one of the favorites for this year's derby.
Bleep Bloop
Bleep Bloop (Coachella)
A DJ that stole the name I was planning to use for my first born child.
Show Me The Body
Show Me The Body (Coachella)
A punk band that is probably under FBI surveillance.
Classic Empire
Classic Empire (Kentucky Derby)
I bet you thought this was some hipster band, huh?
Honey Dijon
Honey Dijon (Coachella)
Bold move going with a stage name that brings such high expectations.
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing (Kentucky Derby)
Don't feel too bad if you missed this one. I'm pretty sure nobody knows anything regarding "the cloud."
Hot Since 82
Hot Since 82 (Coachella)
With that photo, his stage name should be Not As Hot As I Think I Am Since 82.
Klangstof
Klangstof (Coachella)
Klangstof is a musical group that is apparently pretty bad at wearing backpacks.
Hollywood Handsome
Hollywood Handsome (Kentucky Derby)
As you may have noticed, that is not actually a picture of the horse Hollywood Handsome. Instead, that is George Clooney, who is handsome and works in Hollywood. Close enough.