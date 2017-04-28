Here’s a springtime catalog of Justin Timberlake and sports, because guess what?

April is just about over, which can only mean one thing: The proliferation of Justin Timberlake "It's Gonna Be May" memes on your social media feeds.
To celebrate both Justin Timberlake's love of sports, and the emergence of this all-too-popular meme (which has been used by the Twitterverse, presidents, and former *NSYNC-er JT himself), we decided to commemorate the turn of the calendar month with this photo collection of Justin Timberlake engaging in all manner of sports. Enjoy.
JT is no stranger to dancing, and no stranger to the golf course. And when he and Alfonso Ribeiro find themselves competing in the same celebrity tournaments, expect the Carlton dance to be not far behind.
That's *NSYNC-era Timberlake performaing alongside Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and JT's then-girlfriend Britney Spears in the MTV-produced Super Bowl XXXV halftime show in 2001.
Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon gave delighted fans their shake of the Beyonce "Single Ladies" dance during a break in the Roger Federer vs. Richard Gasquet match at the 2015 U.S. Open.
Timberlake with fellow boy band members (from left) Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick at *NSYNC's Challenge for the Children celebrity basketball game.
Timberlake and soccer star David Beckham compare notes during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.
Timberlake has hosted his share of sports awards show, like this one in 2008.
Playing hoops while on location for "Friends With Benefits," co-starring Mila Kunis, in 2010.
Bowling for strikes during *NSYNC's Challenge for the Children VII in 2005.
Timberlake gets frisky with wife Jessica Biel for the Lakers kiss cam.
*NSYNC take to the field during Jayson Williams' Celebrity Softball Challenge in 2000.
Mugging with Conor McGregor during UFC 200 last July.
Timberlake played a former MLB player in Clint Eastwood's "Trouble With the Curve."
Clowning with Bill Murray during the 2012 Ryder Cup Captains & Celebrity Scramble.
Timberlake (here with wife Jessica Biel), is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies.
With Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki after a game of HORSE.
The infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson that brought "wardrobe malfunction" into the vernacular.