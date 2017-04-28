Here’s a springtime catalog of Justin Timberlake and sports, because guess what?

April is just about over, which can only mean one thing: The proliferation of Justin Timberlake "It's Gonna Be May" memes on your social media feeds.

To celebrate both Justin Timberlake's love of sports, and the emergence of this all-too-popular meme (which has been used by the Twitterverse, presidents, and former *NSYNC-er JT himself), we decided to commemorate the turn of the calendar month with this photo collection of Justin Timberlake engaging in all manner of sports. Enjoy.