The 17 greatest sports days of the year (from Thanksgiving to Sunday at the Masters)

Even for the NCAA and its greedy football partners, who spent decades stupidly adhering to tradition and graft by keeping a bowl system that paid a few a lot instead of consolidating into a playoff that would pay a lot a whole lot more, the College Football Playoff setup was exceptionally stupid.

Games on New Year's Eve? Nobody wants to watch sports on New Year's Eve, a day that's meant for complaining about how you paid $75 into a club that's too loud, too crowded and has drinks that are too watered down and that you would have rather stayed home or sitting at home and wondering how much fun people who are out are having right now.

New Year's Day is right there! It's everybody's favorite football day! Put the playoffs on then! It might be the best day to watch sports, with most people at home all day, nursing off a late night or a rough morning and channel surfing. But once every three years, when the Rose Bowl hosts a CFP semifinal, we get New Year's Day the way it was meant: Football through bleary eyes, while eating greasy food and a nursing a 64-ounce Gatorade. It'll happen this year, with the usual Winter Classic counter-programming from the NHL. Auld Lang Football. Finally.