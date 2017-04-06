The 17 greatest sports days of the year (from Thanksgiving to Sunday at the Masters)
17
Super Bowl Sunday
16
Selection Sunday
15
NBA Christmas
14
Australian Open finals weekend
13
NFL's first Sunday/U.S. Open men's final
12
MLB final day
11
Kentucky Derby
10
The two days after the MLB All-Star Game
9
NFL Week 16
8
Father's Day (U.S. Open final round)
7
Daytona 500
6
New Year's Day
5
NFL divisional playoff weekend
4
Sunday at the Masters
3
NFL Thanksgiving
2
First Monday of April: Opening Day (MLB), national championship (NCAAB)
1