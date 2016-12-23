28 of the funniest fan signs of 2016

Here it is: Our annual look back through the year in sports through the lens of some creative sports fans -- some of them with an axe to grind. Here's to you, fans who have brought funny signs to sporting events. Thanks for making us smile.

Getty Images

A White Sox fan validates Chris Sale's complaint after the infamous jersey shredding incident

USA Today Sports Images

Apologies... the first runner-up was actually Kansas State

Justin Ford Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

When the Kings and Wizards played an exhibition game at Rupp Arena

Twitter @Mr_SmithKY

An NFC Championship sign brought to you by a Chick-fil-A fan

Getty Images

An NFC Divisional Round sign brought to you by a Weeknd fan (who was very, very cold)

Getty Images Getty Images

No love lost in the budding Rangers-Blue Jays rivalry

Twitter @impressivenjh

An anti-Steven Stamkos contingent spills the beans on the Lightning center

Getty Images

A note to the leg-flailing Draymond Green from Thunder fans

Getty Images

Another way of looking at the Cleveland Browns' season

Getty Images

So, Cameron Wake is more special than we realized

Getty Images

After Arkansas Little Rock won an NCAA Tournament 2OT thriller over Purdue

Denver Post via Getty Images Denver Post via Getty Images

No group is more humorously hostile to Tom Brady than Buffalo Bills fans

Getty Images Getty Images

Duke villain Grayson Allen is going to be seeing even more signs now like this one from March

Getty Images Getty Images

When Mike Trout causes a rift between young baseball fans in Detroit

Getty Images

A Los Angeles Rams fan -- before the team axed Jeff Fisher

Getty Images Getty Images

A Seattle Seahawks fan -- after the Rams axed Jeff Fisher

Getty Images

A nod to the Beastie Boys in Pittsburgh

Getty Images Getty Images

New England Patriots fans embrace their leader's emotionlessness

Getty Images Getty Images

Welp, case closed on that one

Getty Images

There were many signs like this during election season but none that packed such a great double entendre

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

When the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians met during the ALCS

Getty Images Getty Images

After TB12 returned from suspension

Getty Images Getty Images

Theo Epstein delivered, and then he literally ate goat in the Wrigley Field stands

Getty Images

This Dayton basketball fan REALLY loves Dayton basketball

Twitter @SteveBHoop

Elliott's diet will consist of at least 20 carries a game from now until...

Twitter @peytonlowery8

Money not well spent

Copyright - The Denver Post, MediaNews Group. Denver Post via Getty Images

There's proud parents at home wondering how Billy is doing in class this semester

Getty Images

Just keep trusting the process, 76ers fans

Getty Images

