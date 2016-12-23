28 of the funniest fan signs of 2016
Here it is: Our annual look back through the year in sports through the lens of some creative sports fans -- some of them with an axe to grind. Here's to you, fans who have brought funny signs to sporting events. Thanks for making us smile.Getty Images
A White Sox fan validates Chris Sale's complaint after the infamous jersey shredding incident
USA Today Sports Images
Apologies... the first runner-up was actually Kansas State
Justin Ford Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
When the Kings and Wizards played an exhibition game at Rupp Arena
Twitter @Mr_SmithKY
An NFC Championship sign brought to you by a Chick-fil-A fan
Getty Images
An NFC Divisional Round sign brought to you by a Weeknd fan (who was very, very cold)
Getty Images Getty Images
No love lost in the budding Rangers-Blue Jays rivalry
Twitter @impressivenjh
An anti-Steven Stamkos contingent spills the beans on the Lightning center
Getty Images
A note to the leg-flailing Draymond Green from Thunder fans
Getty Images
Another way of looking at the Cleveland Browns' season
Getty Images
So, Cameron Wake is more special than we realized
Getty Images
After Arkansas Little Rock won an NCAA Tournament 2OT thriller over Purdue
Denver Post via Getty Images Denver Post via Getty Images
No group is more humorously hostile to Tom Brady than Buffalo Bills fans
Getty Images Getty Images
Duke villain Grayson Allen is going to be seeing even more signs now like this one from March
Getty Images Getty Images
When Mike Trout causes a rift between young baseball fans in Detroit
Getty Images
A Los Angeles Rams fan -- before the team axed Jeff Fisher
Getty Images Getty Images
A Seattle Seahawks fan -- after the Rams axed Jeff Fisher
Getty Images
A nod to the Beastie Boys in Pittsburgh
Getty Images Getty Images
New England Patriots fans embrace their leader's emotionlessness
Getty Images Getty Images
Welp, case closed on that one
Getty Images
There were many signs like this during election season but none that packed such a great double entendre
NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
When the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians met during the ALCS
Getty Images Getty Images
After TB12 returned from suspension
Getty Images Getty Images
Theo Epstein delivered, and then he literally ate goat in the Wrigley Field stands
Getty Images
This Dayton basketball fan REALLY loves Dayton basketball
Twitter @SteveBHoop
Elliott's diet will consist of at least 20 carries a game from now until...
Twitter @peytonlowery8
Money not well spent
Copyright - The Denver Post, MediaNews Group. Denver Post via Getty Images
There's proud parents at home wondering how Billy is doing in class this semester
Getty Images
Just keep trusting the process, 76ers fans
Getty Images