The 12 most disappointing teams and athletes of 2016

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' failure to capture a title will go down as the memorable disappontment of 2016. One of the subplots during the Warriors’ incredible regular season run was whether the accomplishment would matter if it did not end with a championship.

“I don't look at this entire season as a failure because there's been too many great things that happened to this team and to this group of guys, to this coaching staff, to this organization” Draymond Green said after the Warriors blew their 3-1 series lead to the Cavaliers. True, it’s no failure, but what appeared to be the greatest NBA team ever did not finish the season with confetti falling on their shoulders.

Getty Images

Getty Images