Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to Dana White’s proposed payout for McGregor vs. Mayweather

Dana White: Conor McGregor is locked in

“It depends on how much the fight sells, and if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 [million] and Conor makes $75.

[Mayweather] feels like he’s the A-side and he should get more of it. We haven’t really gotten into that negotiation yet, I wanted to get McGregor locked in first because McGregor’s under contract with me. And at the end of the day, does this fight make a ton a sense for me? It really doesn’t. But Conor wants this thing really bad, and I’ve said it many times — kid’s stepped up and saved some big fights for me, man. So I’m in. I’ll figure it out.

The Conor side? We’re good on the Conor side. I need to figure out the Mayweather side, and maybe it can’t be [figured out]. Maybe the Mayweather side can’t be done. But we’ll see. I promised Conor I would do everything I could to make this thing happen, so that’s what I’m going to do.”