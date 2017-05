The 50 greatest uniforms in sports history

The Chargers only wore the powder blues for six seasons, from 1968-73. Before that, there were a few shades slightly darker (including the one above). And after ditching the powders, the team went to the colors associated with the Dan Fouts era. But the powder blues remained the most famous and, since 2000, the Chargers have often worn them twice a year. Upon moving to Los Angeles, the team tried to change its color scheme but reaction was swift across the country. Not as much in LA as that would require people to care about the Chargers right now.

