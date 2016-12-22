The 16 greatest sports moments of 2016

Greg Norman, eat your Aussie heart out. Jordan Spieth, the closest thing golf has had to Tiger Woods since Tiger Woods, had a five-shot lead at the turn on Sunday afternoon at The Masters, trying to join Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods as the only back-to-back winners in Augusta history. Five shots? Nine holes? The best golfer in the world? It was all over but the walk up the 18th fairway.

Not so much. On No. 12, the short par-3, Spieth hit a fade off tee that landed short of the pin and rolled back into Rae's Creek. Suddenly, we had a tournament. Getting up and down for a double would be bad but not disastrous. But Spieth's wedge from 80 yards didn't even make it halfway to the green, plopping in the middle of the creek, an unfathomable sequence that felt like a dream and left the patrons in a deafening silence. And suddenly we had one of the greatest collapses the Masters has ever seen.

"I’m not really sure what happened," Spieth said later of what's perhaps the worst shot ever hit by a Masters leader. "I just hit it fat." Spieth made a quad seven and fell from first to fourth. He got back on track, somehow, and had a ticklish little putt on the par-3 16th to get within one of the lead he'd handed to Englishman Danny Willett. But there would be no "yes sir" from Verne Lundquist this year. Spieth missed and Willett cruised to a three-shot win. Amen Corner had claimed another victim.

Getty Images

Getty Images