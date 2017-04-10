The 19 greatest sports moments of the past year (feat. Brady, Phelps, Serena, LeBron and Sergio)

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil was a disaster, with the home team suffering one of the biggest embarrassments in tournament history, losing a semifinal match to Germany 7-1 and missing out on a date in the final at famed Maracana. Two years later, Team Brazil got another chance. In the gold-medal game at the 2016 Olympics, against Germany of all countries, the teams played to a 1-1 draw before going to PKs. After deadlocking at 4-4 through nine kicks, all that stood between Neymar and Olympic gold were 12 feet and a German keeper. After a stutter step, Brazil's biggest star drilled it into the left corner and was in tears by the time it hit the back of the net.

The Olympics are not the World Cup, not by a wide margin, and nobody would dare suggest otherwise -- except maybe at that very moment on that very day, when the Brazilian soccer team stole the stage, won its country's first soccer gold and gave the nation the Olympic moment it deserved.