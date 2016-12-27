The 25 greatest rap sports references of 2016

Most of us will remember 2016 as a...less than optimal period.

The human race lost some good people and primates, and it was easy to get discouraged by the daily morasse of "Ugh! This year" posts on social media.

But despite its seemingly never-ending snowstorm of garbage, 2016 still somehow managed to be a bright spot for the art of hip hop, and quite possibly the best year for American sports of the television era.

In this spirit, I compiled the 25 best sports references in hip hop from the last 12 months.* We might’ve lost Phife, but he went out doing what he loved most: roasting the Jets.

*I didn’t include songs like Post Malone’s “White Iverson” and Kanye West’s “FACTS,” which came out as singles in 2015. And I probably didn't include the song you really hoped I included.