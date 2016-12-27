The 25 greatest rap sports references of 2016
Coming with more hits than the Braves and the Yankees...
Quavo: The Big Pot Super Bowl
2 Chainz: the Vinny Testaverde of the VIP
French Montana: the Ben Wallace of desperation
Gucci Mane: the Dream Shake of murder
Kevin Gates: goaltending
Chance: MJ's Secret Stuff
NoName: shadow boxing
Consequence: Swaggy enough for Instagram
The Song: ATCQ’s “Mobius"
So swaggy, he could’ve broke up with IG
I ain’t surprised that they broke up on IG
Consequence takes a moment to weigh in on Nick Young breaking up with Iggy Azalea, a meltdown that played out on Instagram, which was, by all accounts, the thing both loved most.Astrid Stawiarz Getty Images
Young Thug: taking the Ron Artest route
ScHoolboy Q: the Eric Dickerson of dope
Kanye West: feeling Like Kobe
Phife Dawg: Tyson types
Travi$ Scott: James Harden from deep
Kendrick & Top Dawg: the Kobe and Phil of hip hop
Drake: it's all softball at this point
2 Chainz: a hard lesson in Falcons football
Young Thug: Slime Baller
Drake: big fan of the Giants
Phife Dawg: frustrated Jets fan
Q-Tip: The Ego
Jadakiss: balling with the devil
Wasiu: traveling like James Harden
Kanye West: on some Diddy ish
Drake: channeling Vinsanity
Phife Dawg: designated spitter / non-football-mansplainer
The only one who's hitting are the ones that's currently spittin'
Honestly, this list could’ve been comprised solely off Phife Dawg’s We got it from Here verses.
Dan is on Twitter awaiting your dissent.Al Pereira Getty Images