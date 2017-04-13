The Barkley Awards: The best player to never win a title in every sport (bye Sergio, hello Ovi)

NFL (career): Dan Marino

This one isn't as clear-cut as you think. Given Marino's fame and post-career gigs on-camera, he's certainly the most famous player without a ring. But the greatest? He's got some company: Fran Tarkenton, Barry Sanders, Anthony Munoz, Bruce Matthews and Alan Page among them. While you can make valid arguments for all, the counterarguments are just as strong (Tarkenton was inconsistent, Sanders didn't play long enough, Munoz and Matthews played a position that's not as important as quarterback). Thus, Marino wins any argument. He played at a high level for 17 years. His 1984 season with 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns was one of the greatest years in NFL history - that year, Marino broke the NFL record for touchdown passes by 12, led the league by 16, was ahead of the second-most prolific passer by 400 yards and clear of No. 3 by 1,000. He led Miami to 10 playoff appearances. He threw for nearly 3,500 yards in every healthy season. Despite rushing for fewer yards in his career (87) than his foil John Elway did in each of his 16 NFL seasons, Marino was deft in getting away from rushers. His sack percentage ranks No. 1 all time and includes his 1988 season in which he threw 606 times and was sacked just six times. It's one of the great careers in NFL history but, ironically, the closest Miami ever came to winning a Super Bowl during the '80s and '90s was in 1982, while he was still a senior at Pitt. Marino went to the Super Bowl in his second season but got worked by Joe Montana and the 49ers.)