The 16 most important athletes of 2016

The first time we saw Michael Phelps, he was a lanky 15-year-old competing as the youngest athlete in the 2000 Sydney Games. By 2004 he'd become the greatest swimmer in the world and the toast of Athens. Four years later he set out to do the impossible - eight gold medals in eight races, to break Mark Spitz's record of seven, a mark considered untouchable ever since Spitz's seventh medal ceremony ended in Munich. He did it, reaching the pinnacle of his sporting life at 23. And then the question that bedevils so many athletes or celebrities: What comes next?

Phelps kept up his momentum in 2009 but by the London Olympics in 2012 he looked entirely joyless. He was never going to win eight golds again so anything he did, even four golds and two silvers, seemed like a disappointment (particularly losing his signature 200 fly and coming in a shock fourth in a 400 IM event he once owned). When he finished the meet, he was relieved. It was no shock when he returned but he didn't fully dedicate himself to being his best in Rio until after a DUI arrest sent him to rehab and earned him a Draconian suspension for U.S. Swimming. Then, and only then, did it seem everything came together for Phelps. He could see his path. Fast forward two years, Phelps won five golds and on silver, became the most decorated Olympian at an age when many swimmers have been retired for a decade and did it with a smile on his face. He was the leader of the swim team for the first time - he'd always been a team player but often retreated into his own world during the Games. He was voted flag bearer for an Opening Ceremony he'd never attended until Rio. He was a father figure to the "kids" on the team, including the great Ledecky, for whom Phelps acted as a hype man throughout their week in the spotlight.

Most importantly, Phelps did it all in front of his fiercely protective and loving mother who had done her best to make the Phelps' broken home feel like anything but, the sisters that got him into the sport and cheered him on across the globe, his new wife (unknown at the time - they said they were merely engaged) and their months-old son, who became one of the stars of Rio as he watched the swimming events with his red, white and blue headphones. With family old and new watching, swimming had finally become the second most important thing in Michael Phelps' life. And he never looked happier.

