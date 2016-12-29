The 30 most breathtaking sports photos of 2016
Usain Bolt smiles as he runs away from the field in the men's 100m semifinal at the 2016 Olympics.
LeBron James celebrates with Kevin Love after the Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals.Getty Images Getty Images
Chad Le Clos looks over at Michael Phelps during the 200m butterfly final.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the World Series.Major League Baseball MLB Photos via Getty Images
Kobe Bryant walks off the court after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz.
Rory McIlroy during the 2016 Ryder Cup.Getty Images Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claduio Ranieri lifts the Premier League trophy.
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz during their fight at UFC 202.Getty Images Getty Images
Andy Murray holds a trophy after winning the ATP World Tour Finals.
Team USA Ryder Cup players, their wives and girlfriends surround Rickie Fowler after beating the Europeans.Scott Halleran PGA of America via Getty Images
The start of the 2016 Kentucky Derby.Getty Images Getty Images
Peyton Manning after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
A shot of qualifying at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.Getty Images Getty Images
Carlos Gomez receives a Powerade shower after a Rangers win.Getty Images Getty Images
Chris Froome runs up the Tour de France course after crashing his bike.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Cubs fans celebrate winning the World Series outside Wrigley Field.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
A turtle swims below a group of Ironman athletes in Hawaii.IRONMAN IRONMAN via Getty Images
Simone Biles bites one of her four gold medals from the Olympic Games.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Shaunae Miller dives across the finish line to win a gold medal.Getty Images Getty Images
Japan's Eri Tosaka celebrates winning a gold medal with her coach.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin celebrate after sweeping the medals in the 100m hurdles.Getty Images Getty Images
Katie Ledecky crushes the field in the 800m freestyle final.Getty Images Getty Images
Mo Farah wins the 10,000m gold.Getty Images Getty Images
Onlookers watch the closing ceremonies of the Rio Olympic Games.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
A shot of qualifying at the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix.Getty Images Getty Images
Ski jumper Severin Freund takes flight in Innsbruck.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the Euro 2016 winners' cup.Getty Images Getty Images
Nico Rosberg celebrates winning the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Bastian Schweinsteiger is tossed into the air by his teammates in an international retirement match.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Kris Jenkins after hitting the game-winning shot in the national championship game.Getty Images Getty Images