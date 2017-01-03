2017’s breakout athletes: The biggest rising stars to watch this year

College basketball: Michael Porter Jr., Washington — age 18

Anyone willing to stay up late on the East Coast during the 2017-18 college hoops season will be given a treat, as the single most dynamic player in the sport will be suiting up in Seattle. At 6-foot-10, Porter is the perfect modern-day forward — one comfortable handling the ball on the perimeter, running the break or hitting an open 3 if the defense allows it. And just about the only knock on Porter is where he’ll attend school: at Washington, where his dad is on the coaching staff. With the Huskies, there’s some concern that Porter’s prodigious talents could be wasted on a mediocre team, just like Markelle Fultz’s this year (and Dejounte Murray’s and Marquese Chriss’ a season ago). But even that shouldn’t keep Porter from tearing up college hoops in 2017 and heading to the pros, where he could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. — Aaron Torres

Joshua S. Kelly

USA TODAY Sports