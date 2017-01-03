2017’s breakout athletes: The biggest rising stars to watch this year
Finally, 2016 has come to a close, and from Corey Seager to Lamar Jackson, the year was marked by the emergence of several breakout stars across the sports world. Surely, 2017 will feature its share of fresh, young talent, as well, so without further ado, here’s our best guesses as to which under-the-radar up-and-comers will be household names by the time we ring in 2018.Mark L. Baer/Friedemann Vogel/Jerry Lai USA TODAY/Getty/USA TODAY
College basketball: Michael Porter Jr., Washington — age 18
Anyone willing to stay up late on the East Coast during the 2017-18 college hoops season will be given a treat, as the single most dynamic player in the sport will be suiting up in Seattle. At 6-foot-10, Porter is the perfect modern-day forward — one comfortable handling the ball on the perimeter, running the break or hitting an open 3 if the defense allows it. And just about the only knock on Porter is where he’ll attend school: at Washington, where his dad is on the coaching staff. With the Huskies, there’s some concern that Porter’s prodigious talents could be wasted on a mediocre team, just like Markelle Fultz’s this year (and Dejounte Murray’s and Marquese Chriss’ a season ago). But even that shouldn’t keep Porter from tearing up college hoops in 2017 and heading to the pros, where he could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. — Aaron TorresJoshua S. Kelly USA TODAY Sports
College football: Sam Darnold, USC — age 19
Darnold didn’t begin 2016 as the Trojans’ starting quarterback, but when he took over the job in Week 4 at Utah, he elevated USC to another level. After losing his starting debut, Darnold led the Trojans to nine straight wins, including the Rose Bowl, and he stood out as one of the best quarterbacks in the country in the process. During the win streak, Darnold averaged 277 yards and three touchdowns per game, while completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing less than one interception per contest. And he did it as a redshirt freshman. If USC is going to get back to an elite level, it’s going to be Darnold — a likely Heisman contender next year — leading the way. — Dieter KurtenbachOtto Greule Jr. Getty Images
Golf: Justin Thomas — age 23
Thomas is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, but both victories have come during the “offseason,” at each of the last two CIMB Classics in Malaysia — an event golf diehards aren’t staying up to watch. As a result, Thomas tends to fly under the radar compared to the PGA Tour’s other young guns. But the No. 22 player in the World Golf Ranking made the cut at all four majors last season and had seven top-10 finishes in 2016, including ties for third at the Honda Classic (ahead of Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel), Players Championship (ahead of Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott) and Travelers Championship (ahead of Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar). If Thomas can improve his putting, where he ranked 131st in strokes gained on the green last season, 2017 could be his year. — Nick SchwartzBrett Davis USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox — age 22
A former Arkansas standout, Benintendi jumped from Double-A directly to the majors in August and hit .295/.359/.476 with two homers, 11 doubles and 14 RBI in 105 at-bats with Boston. Then the lefty went 3-for-9 with a double and a homer in the ALDS. In addition, the outfielder made what was arguably the catch of the season when he went over the left-field wall at Tropicana Field to take a homer away from the Rays’ Steven Souza. Benintendi, who won’t turn 23 until July, already is the complete package of offense and defense, and he should continue to thrive in a young and talented Red Sox offense. — Chris BahrKim Klement USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR: Ryan Blaney — age 23
In 2016, Blaney, a second-generation racer, had some of the ups and downs you’d expect from a rookie, especially given that it was the first time the Wood Brothers Racing team he drives for had run a full schedule since 2008. Still, Blaney acquitted himself admirably, posting three top-five and nine top-10 finishes for NASCAR’s oldest team. All of that culminated in a 20th-place points finish, a solid number for a NASCAR rookie. With a year now under his belt, Blaney should be a legitimate threat to win races and make NASCAR’s playoff round for the first time in 2017. He is an emerging talent on an improving team, and in addition to being an excellent wheelman, Blaney is tremendous on social media and is quickly building an impressive fan base for himself. — Tom JensenJerome Miron USA TODAY Sports
NBA: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers — age 22
You’re likely already familiar with Embiid, the Kansas product who missed his first two NBA seasons due to injury after going No. 3 overall in the 2014 draft. And now that he’s finally on the court, “The Process” is showing why he was so highly regarded in the first place. So far this year, the 7-footer has been as good as his Sixers have been bad, and he only figures to get better as he eases into his role as the premier player on one of the NBA’s worst teams. Already, Embiid is thought to be a lock for this season’s Rookie of the Year award, and as the cautious Sixers continue to increase his minutes limit, Embiid will have every opportunity to turn into a bona fide NBA superstar. — Sam GardnerMark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams — age 22
The No. 1 pick in April’s draft, Goff’s NFL career got off to an inauspicious start after he rode the pine until the Rams’ 10th game of the year. And in a handful of starts since, Goff has displayed the kind of inconsistency many expected from the former Cal Bears quarterback in his debut season. But Goff has also been playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and since Dec. 13, he’s been playing under an interim coach, as well. One figures Los Angeles will bring in a more offensive-minded coach to replace the fired Jeff Fisher in 2017, and that’s when we’ll get our first true sense of how good Goff may ultimately be. — Sam GardnerRobert Hanashiro USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning — age 22
Vasilevskiy heads into 2017 as the Lightning’s backup goaltender, but that is almost certain to change by the end of the year, as the 2012 first-round pick will assume the starting role when the Bolts inevitably move on from Ben Bishop, who is in the final year of his contract. Vasilevskiy has already been rock-solid for Tampa in the backup role over the past few years — including a .925 save percentage over eight games while filling in for an injured Bishop during the 2016 playoffs. He’s more than earned an opportunity to hold down a starting gig and seems to have all the tools to succeed as a premier netminder in the NHL. — Pete BlackburnGeoff Burke USA TODAY Sports
Soccer: Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City — age 19
Already a star in Brazil, Gabriel Jesus was outstanding at the Olympics — he scored three total goals en route to a gold medal, including two against Honduras in the semifinal — and has broken through with the national team, to say nothing of his past club success with Palmeiras. But now he’s joining Manchester City in January and, for the first time, will be playing on a big stage week in, week out. If he plays well there, and he probably will, he’ll become a global star. — Ryan RosenblattRogerio Gomes Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images
Tennis: Madison Keys — age 21
She’s hardly coming out of nowhere (she's No. 8 in the year-end WTA rankings), but Keys is the star tennis needs — young, charismatic and, most importantly for the popularity of tennis in the U.S., American. And unlike some of her counterparts, who rise and fall before you even learn their names, Keys' rise to the top 10 has been a steady, step-by-step crescendo over the past four years. Now she’s ready to break out after a stellar 2016 that saw her in three tournament finals, the Olympic bronze medal match and the fourth round of every major. She lost all of those Grand Slam matches, but it's part of the process. That's what 2017 is for. — Chris ChaseGeoff Burke USA TODAY Sports
UFC: Yair Rodriguez — age 24
A winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, the Mexican featherweight known as El Pantera made his UFC debut at UFC 180 in November 2014 and has won all five of his fights since joining the promotion, including a split decision victory over Alex Caceres in his most recent appearance, in August. Up next for Rodriguez, who comes from a taekwondo background, is a Jan. 15 bout with B.J. Penn, a UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight and welterweight champion. With a win over Penn, Rodriguez would propel himself into the mainstream, and once he does that, it may only be a matter of time before he’s fighting for a belt of his own. — Sam GardnerJoe Camporeale USA TODAY Sports