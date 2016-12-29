2016 in memoriam: Remembering those the sports world lost this year
The sports world said goodbye to far too many in 2016, from yesterday's legends like Ali and Palmer to young stars gone too soon.
This list is far from comprehensive, but below are some of those we lost this year, along with a quote of remembrance from a friend, colleague, coach or other figure associated with each.Rogers Photo Archive/Stanley Weston/Marc Serota Getty Images
Muhammad Ali
Jan. 17, 1942 — June 3, 2016
“He was one of the most conditioned athletes in the world. But to put him down as a boxer would be really not good because he was bigger than boxing, bigger than sports as a matter of fact. He went into the ring, and he didn't lose because he was fighting for a lot more than just a championship belt and a few dollars in his pocket. He had a cause. He really had a cause.”
— Legendary heavyweight boxer George ForemanStanley Weston Getty Images
Ralph Branca
Jan. 6, 1926 — Nov. 23, 2016
“Ralph's participation in the 'Shot Heard 'Round the World' was eclipsed by the grace and sportsmanship he demonstrated following one of the game's signature moments. He is better remembered for his dedication to the members of the baseball community. He was an inspiration to so many of us.”
— Major League Baseball commissioner Rob ManfredKidwiler Collection/Diamond Images Getty Images
Dennis Byrd
Oct. 5, 1966 — Oct. 15, 2016
“When the Helen Keller Services for the Blind took a group of physically impaired adults to visit the Jet training camp last summer, a few of the players were uncomfortable with the visitors, some of whom had little control over their bodies. But after practice Byrd waded into the group and found a blind woman who was sitting on the grass because she had no use of her legs. Byrd sat beside her, took her hand and explained who he was, what position he played and what his job was like. When she touched his helmet and seemed interested in it, Byrd put it on her head. She screamed, out of happiness. She threw her arms around Byrd, and he threw his arms around her, and the people who saw it say their hug lasted for five minutes.”
— Peter King, in his 1992 Sports Illustrated profile of ByrdJim McIsaac Getty Images
Bryce Dejean-Jones
Aug. 21, 1992 — May 28, 2016
"He has had so many things that have happened to him along his path. He made up his mind that he wanted to do what he was doing — play pro ball. And whatever it took, he was going to get there. He was going to do it."
— Dejean-Jones’ father, K.C. JonesNed Dishman NBAE/Getty Images
Bud Collins
June 17, 1929 — March 4, 2016
“The guy is utterly unique. There isn’t another American journalist so identified with his sport as Bud is with tennis. He is the very soul of the game — as historian, as authority, as devotee, as enthusiast.”
— Sportswriter Frank Deford, in 2007Bob Gevinski WireImage
Johann Cruyff
April 25, 1947 — March 24, 2016
“He was the most complete player I’ve ever played against. He mesmerized the football, ran the game and made the whole team tick. Actually I’d put him higher than Pelé and Maradona and Lionel Messi because he did things no other player could do.”
— Broadcaster and former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob WilsonSTF AFP/Getty Images
Jose Fernandez
July 31, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2016
“Jose was one of those people who was good at everything he did. He would amaze me every day with either the things that he did, things he knew or how much he just cared. Yeah, I'm convinced this world wasn't big enough for him. He needed more. People like him need way more than this world can offer.”
— Marlins closer A.J. RamosWilfredo Lee AP photo
Sam Foltz
Jan. 21, 1994 — July 23, 2016
“He was one of those guys that is an every guy’s guy. I told the team what I’m going to take from Sam and try to be like him. Every day he brought such enthusiasm to this team and whether it was lifting weights with him, running with him, and then he was the punter, kind of unique for a specialist to have that kind of impact on a whole group. He was that guy, and he was the perfect Nebraska guy.”
— Nebraska coach Mike RileyMichael Hickey Getty Images
Harry Fujiwara (Mr. Fuji)
May 4, 1935 — Aug. 28, 2016
“His career will be remembered by different generations for different reasons but Mr. Fuji, whether as a Superstar or manager, is one of the most entertaining performers in the history of WWE.”
— WWE statementFocus on Sport Getty Images
Joe Garagiola
Feb. 12, 1926 — March 23, 2016
“When they say, ‘Oh, Joe Garagiola liked to stretch the truth,’ maybe the only time he did it was when he would diminish how good of a player he actually was, as a 20-year-old catcher running a pitching staff on a championship team in 1946 in St. Louis. What a wonderful human being who made a major impact on the game of Major League Baseball.”
— FOX Sports broadcaster Joe BuckMark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics Getty Images
Dennis Green
Feb. 17, 1949 — July 21, 2016
“The first word that comes to mind when I think of my relationship with him is proud. I’m incredibly proud that such a special and important person played a pivotal role in my life. When I look back on his legacy, I don’t think about any individual play, game or postgame press conference. Instead, I think of him as a trailblazer. You’re talking about somebody who was the first African-American head coach at Northwestern and Stanford, two of the finest educational institutions in the country. This was an intelligent, compassionate and astute man. But for all of his own accomplishments, he always wanted to make those around him better.”
— Larry Fitzgerald, in The Players’ TribuneAl Messerschmidt Getty Images
Gordie Howe
March 31, 1928 — June 10, 2016
“Gordie set the standard that we all strive for. They threw the mold away with him. There will never be another Gordie Howe. I truly believe that you can't do what this man has done and stay as humble as he stayed and as nice as he stayed. Nobody has or will ever be that guy. It won't happen. There wasn't a pretentious bone in Gordie's body. He was a good man.”
— Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby OrrB Bennett Getty Images
Joanie Laurer (Chyna)
Dec. 27, 1969 — April 20, 2016
“When you’re choosing a path (you can say), ‘Hey, here is a path, let’s go down that one,’ or you can blaze your own path and burn it up and create something for others to follow. And that’s what she did, and that star shone bright, but unfortunately burned out way too fast.”
— WWE superstar Triple HKMazur WireImage
Joe McKnight
April 16, 1988 — Dec. 1, 2016
“He never changed. He was always in an upbeat mood, had a smile on his face all the time.”
— Jets kicker Nick FolkAl Pereira Getty Images
Dave Mirra
April 4, 1974 — Feb. 4, 2016
“He was a superhero. He could do anything on a bike. Dave was the strongest dude any of us ever knew.”
— BMX legend Matt HoffmanDebra L Rothenberg FilmMagic
Arnold Palmer
Sept. 10, 1929 — Sept. 25, 2016
“Arnold transcended the game of golf. He was more than a golfer or even great golfer. He was an icon. He was a legend. Arnold was someone who was a pioneer in his sport. He took the game from one level to a higher level, virtually by himself.”
— Longtime rival Jack NicklausRogers Photo Archive Getty Images
Milt Pappas
May 11, 1939 — April 19, 2016
“A lot of people know Milt the baseball player. But that wasn't the Milt Pappas I knew. Of course I knew all about what he did during his career, how he was drafted right out of high school and his baseball accolades speak for themselves. But to know him beyond baseball was just a rare treasure.”
— Longtime friend Juan HernandezMark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics Getty Images
Aaron Pryor
Oct. 20, 1955 — Oct. 9, 2016
“No fighter fights with the excitement Aaron brought. He’s certainly going to be missed around here. Aaron would take the kids on the corner out to get ice cream. He was tough in the ring but a sweetheart outside of it.”
— Former manager Buddy LaRosaAnthony Barboza Getty Images
Sean Rooks
Sept. 9, 1969 — June 7, 2016
“Sean was such a wonderful young man with a great disposition. During his time at Arizona, he was always one of the most pleasant individuals to be around. His positivity was something I’ll always remember.”
— Former Arizona basketball coach Lute OlsonDave Eggen Getty Images
Buddy Ryan
Feb. 17, 1931 — June 28, 2016
“When Dad looked at football players, he would take them in his own image. That's what he grew up around; that's what he was when he was a master sergeant in the Korean War. That's what I took, and that's what I want on my football team.”
— Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, on his fatherBernstein Associates Getty Images
Mike Sadler
Nov. 19, 1991 — July 23, 2016
“The world has lost a rising star who dreamed big and was accomplishing those dreams, one after another. He was one of those people that brightened your day. I always say to try and be a light, and he truly was a light in this world.”
— Michigan State coach Mike DantonioMark Cunningham Getty Images
Craig Sager
June 29, 1951 — Dec. 15, 2016
“The most amazing part of him is his courage. What he’s endured, and the fight that he’s put up, the courage that he’s displayed during this situation is beyond my comprehension. And if any of us can display half the courage he has to stay on this planet, to live every (day) as if it’s his last, we’d be well off.”
— San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg PopovichNathaniel S. Butler NBAE via Getty Images
Rashaan Salaam
Oct. 8, 1974 — Dec. 5, 2016
“He had a happy heart. I loved being around him. He didn’t take himself too seriously, and he always credited those around him, especially his offensive line. What I liked about him is that he had a sparkle in his eye. He was upbeat and positive.”
— Former Colorado coach Bill McCartneyJed Jacobsohn Getty Images
John Saunders
Feb. 2, 1955 — Aug. 10, 2016
“No one, absolutely no one in our industry, was more skilled at communicating his thoughts with intelligence, grace and humor, and no one was more comfortable or natural on camera. But in addition to all that talent, and his preternatural unflappability, there was so much heart.”
— ESPN reporter Jeremy SchaapRobin Marchant Getty Images for ESPN
Kimbo Slice
Feb. 8, 1974 — June 6, 2016
“Unless you met him, you didn't know how touching of a person he really was. The absolute epitome of 'don't judge a book by its cover.' I think everyone will remember him that way.”
— Slice’s longtime manager, Mike ImberJon P. Kopaloff Getty Images
Chris Smith
Jan. 21, 1990 — July 15, 2016
“Chris was an important part of our first recruiting class and helped set the foundation for our success. He was a terrific teammate and his work ethic was impeccable.”
— Mississippi State coach Dan MullenButch Dill Getty Images
Will Smith
July 4, 1981 — April 9, 2016
“There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed, nor did I want to get out of bed. But I knew that I had to be strong for my three beautiful kids. And that’s when I felt Will the most — his strength, his determination, his commitment to being the best. He always wanted to be the best, failure was never an option for my husband. Through my darkest days of my life, Will gave me so much. He instilled so much in me and he showed me how to be strong. He always told me, ‘Rockie, you can do this.’”
— Smith’s widow, Raquel SmithSean Gardner Getty Images
Ed Snider
Jan. 6, 1933 — April 11, 2016
“Ed Snider was the soul and the spirit of the Flyers, who have reflected his competitiveness, his passion for hockey and his love for the fans from the moment he brought NHL hockey to Philadelphia in 1967. Ed created the Flyers’ professional, no-nonsense culture, fostered their relentless will to win and set the highest standards for every activity on and off the ice.”
— NHL commissioner Gary BettmanL Redkoles Getty Images
Pat Summitt
June 14, 1952 — June 28, 2016
“Pat was more than our coach. She was our friend. She was our mentor. She was our leader. She was our mother. She was our father. And, for me, she was my quiet through my storms.”
— Former Tennessee forward Tamika CatchingsDoug Benc Getty Images
Nate Thurmond
July 25, 1941 — July 16, 2016
“Nate was one of the greatest centers to ever play the game and I was privileged to call him a teammate and dear friend. He battled his illness until the very end, like a true Warrior. His legacy is one of passion, fierce competitiveness, a love of basketball and selfless devotion to others.”
— Basketball Hall of Famer Rick BarryFocus On Sport Getty Images
Zurlon Tipton
April 27, 1990 — June 28, 2016
“The guy was infectious, his personality, his smile. Everything about him. He was a great player, but more than the player he was, he was a great person. Everybody on our team liked him. He set a standard as far as his work ethic went every day in practice. His competitiveness. The guy never had a bad day. His energy. He was a blessing to coach and a blessing to be around. I was around him for four years. I can’t say enough good things about him on and off the field.”
— Former Central Michigan coach Dan EnosMichael Hickey Getty Images
Pearl Washington
Jan. 6, 1964 — April 20, 2016
“He was the most humble player, the most humble person that I've ever known. And that's why we remember him the way we do. Because there are a lot of great players, but there's only one Pearl Washington.”
— Syracuse coach Jim BoeheimCollegiate Images Getty Images