2016 in memoriam: Remembering those the sports world lost this year

Dennis Byrd

Oct. 5, 1966 — Oct. 15, 2016

“When the Helen Keller Services for the Blind took a group of physically impaired adults to visit the Jet training camp last summer, a few of the players were uncomfortable with the visitors, some of whom had little control over their bodies. But after practice Byrd waded into the group and found a blind woman who was sitting on the grass because she had no use of her legs. Byrd sat beside her, took her hand and explained who he was, what position he played and what his job was like. When she touched his helmet and seemed interested in it, Byrd put it on her head. She screamed, out of happiness. She threw her arms around Byrd, and he threw his arms around her, and the people who saw it say their hug lasted for five minutes.”

— Peter King, in his 1992 Sports Illustrated profile of Byrd

Jim McIsaac

Getty Images