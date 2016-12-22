‘Tis the season for FOX Sports’ 2016 holiday wish list

A cure for the perpetually bummed Jay Cutler

The quarterback has spent eight seasons with the Bears and despite his starts and stops and turnovers, and recently, health issues (his latest injury marked the end of the 33-year-old's season), he has thrown for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns – the best in franchise history. And yet this guy is so maligned. It could be because his team has only been to the playoffs once during his eight seasons. Or because he seems to spend more time on the sidelines injured than on the field. Or, most likely, because he can't seem to get that grumpy frown upside down. Someone get Cutler 10cc of euphorium to combat that resting bummer face, stat.

Getty Images

Getty Images