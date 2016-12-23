16 amazing sports moments that went viral in 2016

2016 was an unbelievable year in sports. The Chicago Cubs ended their World Series drought, LeBron James brought a title to Cleveland, and Michael Phelps dominated yet another Olympics.

Here are 16 viral moments from throughout the year that you may have forgotten about.

Aaron Rodgers' playoff Hail Mary

Aaron Rodgers sent a divisional playoff game against the Cardinals to overtime with a miraculous bomb to Jeff Janis after time explred. It was the second Hail Mary of the season for Rodgers, who also burned the Lions earlier in the year. Unfortunately for Green Bay, the Cardinals would go on to win in overtime.

Oregon wins April Fools Day

Oregon orchestrated a very intricate April Fools' Day prank that left many fans believing that they were actually planning on installing an LED football field that could change colors. It does seem like something Oregon might do, after all.

The Nick Young video leak

Then Lakers rookie D'Angelo Russell filmed a private conversation with teammate Nick Young in which Young appeared to confess to infidelity. A few months later, Young and his fiancee Iggy Azalea officially separated

Rougned Odor clocks Jose Bautista

Odor received an 8-game suspension for the punch, which sparked a ferocious brawl.

MCT TNS via Getty Images

Ayesha Curry claims the NBA Finals were rigged

Curry sent the tweet after the Cavaliers won Game 6. 

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead, in case you forgot. 

Angry Michael Phelps

Phelps later revealed he was listening to Future's Stick Talk.

This photo of Usain Bolt

Getty Images Getty Images

Gymnasts from North and South Korea take a selfie together

The Olympic diving pool turns green

This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images

Team GB discovers that the matching Olympic luggage was a huge mistake

Colin Kaepernick protests the national anthem

Kaepernick, a back-up quarterback at the time, launched a movement that became the most talked-about story in football all year and even spread to other sports. 

Michael Zagaris Getty Images

Dee Gordon breaks down after hitting leadoff homer in first game after Jose Fernandez's death

Dee Gordon wore Jose Fernandez's helmet to honor his late teammate, and just three pitches into the game hit his first home run of the season in one of the most emotional moments of the year.

Marshawn Lynch narrates the incredible Planet Earth iguana escape video

Proof that Marshawn should have his own nature channel

Cleveland weatherman decides to not shave until the Browns win

He's going to look like Radagast The Brown by the time the 2017-18 season rolls around

Man punches a kangaroo to save his dog

Only in Australia

Team USA's Sabrina Flores consoles her sister after the United States beats Mexico

The twins play on rival sides, and they met in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Women's Championship

