16 amazing sports moments that went viral in 2016
2016 was an unbelievable year in sports. The Chicago Cubs ended their World Series drought, LeBron James brought a title to Cleveland, and Michael Phelps dominated yet another Olympics.
Here are 16 viral moments from throughout the year that you may have forgotten about.
Aaron Rodgers' playoff Hail Mary
Aaron Rodgers sent a divisional playoff game against the Cardinals to overtime with a miraculous bomb to Jeff Janis after time explred. It was the second Hail Mary of the season for Rodgers, who also burned the Lions earlier in the year. Unfortunately for Green Bay, the Cardinals would go on to win in overtime.
Oregon wins April Fools Day
Oregon orchestrated a very intricate April Fools' Day prank that left many fans believing that they were actually planning on installing an LED football field that could change colors. It does seem like something Oregon might do, after all.
The Nick Young video leak
Then Lakers rookie D'Angelo Russell filmed a private conversation with teammate Nick Young in which Young appeared to confess to infidelity. A few months later, Young and his fiancee Iggy Azalea officially separated.
Rougned Odor clocks Jose Bautista
Odor received an 8-game suspension for the punch, which sparked a ferocious brawl.
Ayesha Curry claims the NBA Finals were rigged
Curry sent the tweet after the Cavaliers won Game 6.
The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead, in case you forgot.
This photo of Usain Bolt
Gymnasts from North and South Korea take a selfie together
The Olympic diving pool turns green
Team GB discovers that the matching Olympic luggage was a huge mistake
Colin Kaepernick protests the national anthem
Kaepernick, a back-up quarterback at the time, launched a movement that became the most talked-about story in football all year and even spread to other sports.Michael Zagaris Getty Images
Dee Gordon breaks down after hitting leadoff homer in first game after Jose Fernandez's death
Dee Gordon wore Jose Fernandez's helmet to honor his late teammate, and just three pitches into the game hit his first home run of the season in one of the most emotional moments of the year.
Marshawn Lynch narrates the incredible Planet Earth iguana escape video
Proof that Marshawn should have his own nature channel.
Cleveland weatherman decides to not shave until the Browns win
He's going to look like Radagast The Brown by the time the 2017-18 season rolls around.
Team USA's Sabrina Flores consoles her sister after the United States beats Mexico
The twins play on rival sides, and they met in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Women's Championship.