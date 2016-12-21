12 classic Christmas movie characters and their sports counterparts
With Christmas season in full swing, there's a good chance you've already revisited some of your holiday movie favorites. But have you ever considered which of those characters have similar counterparts in the sports world? Probably not — so we went ahead and did it for you.
Rob Gronkowski and Buddy from "Elf"
Both are just small children trapped in an oversized adult men's bodies. Buddy brings people together through the spirit of Christmas, Gronk brings people together through the spirit of partying.
Jason Pierre-Paul and Ralphie from "A Christmas Story"
Instead of his eye, JPP blasted his hand off.
Cam Newton and Scrooge from "The Muppet Christmas Carol"
Newton and Scrooge are both considered to be self-centered jerks by many, though they're probably just misunderstood. They also both wear really dumb hats.
Kevin Durant and Yukon Cornelius from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
Like Yukon, Durant left his home to find gold.
Russell Westbrook and Kevin from "Home Alone"
Both Russ and Kevin were abandoned by their loved ones at very inopportune times. They also both have wild streaks in them.
Philip Rivers and Scott Calvin from "The Santa Clause"
They both have to give presents to enormous amounts of children.
Danny Woodhead and Tiny Tim from "A Christmas Carol"
Both Woodhead and Tim are very tiny and hurt all the time.
Draymond Green and "The Nutcracker"
Do I really have to explain this one?
Pete Carroll and Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
Both have an obnoxious amount of enthusiasm and may be borderline crazy. They're also known for making bold decisions and could benefit from handing off their responsibilities instead.
Ryan Lochte and Marv from "Home Alone"
Both these Wet Bandits prefer to leave their marks on places with liquid vandalization.
John Daly and Willie T. Soke from "Bad Santa"
Drugs? Check. Alcohol? Check. Women? Check. Ability to wreak havoc in a mall food court? Check.
Jaromir Jagr and Turbo Man from "Jingle All the Way"
Both are European men who are essentially indomitable robots ready to steal your girl at any time.