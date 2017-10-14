West Virginia University club creates 5 boxing champions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia University’s Steven Ware plans to defend the National Collegiate Boxing Association championship at 132 pounds he won earlier this year over a West Point fighter.

Ware is WVU’s fifth national champion in five years in a club sport begun by students only a decade ago.

Boxing has been dominated by the major U.S. military academies, whose students fight through intramurals to represent their schools.

It’s also a sport that the NCAA dropped after a returning national champion died from a brain hemorrhage in 1960, a week after he was stopped in a title fight.

College boxing has made a comeback.

Now the 34-team NCBA, formed in 1976, and the U.S. Intercollegiate Boxing Association, formed in 2012, both hold national tournaments.