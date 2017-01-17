UFC’s Nate Diaz applying for boxing license in Nevada

Not having fought since his UFC 202 bout with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in Nevada

Nate Diaz has been a workhorse for Dana White and UFC over the last near-decade. Since 2007, Diaz has entered the Octagon 23 times and has delivered some memorable fights. Most recently, he was in the main event of UFC 202 in a rematch with the polarizing Conor McGregor, continuing their volatile rivalry. Since then, though, Diaz hasn’t been on any card for the MMA giant. And that could lead to him switching gears.

In this case, switching gears would also mean switching from the eight sides of the cage to the four sides of a boxing ring. That’s because the outspoken fighter has applied for a professional boxing license.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz has started the process of applying for a boxing license in the state of Nevada. He has sent the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) tape of his boxing sessions as part of his training and is finishing up filing the paperwork needed, per Okamoto.

The report also notes that Diaz paid the fine levied against him as a result of his actions during the UFC 202 building by the NSAC and a spokesperson for the commission stated that they “expect” that he will be approved to box in Nevada once all of the paperwork is filed.

If there’s one thing that Diaz has shown throughout his MMA career, it’s the ability to both throw and take a punch. Using the famous McGregor bouts as an example. Diaz took a tremendous amount of punishment from a lethal striker in The Notorious one and still wouldn’t stay down. Meanwhile, he landed many shots of his own and hurt the UFC’s biggest star on a number of occasions.

As Diaz is still under an exclusive contract with UFC, who knows as of right now what will come of this. However, it’s interesting to note his intentions as he applies in relation to McGregor—again, Diaz’s rival—also being in the rumor mill around boxing regarding his rumored megafight with Floyd Mayweather and the possibility of that happening.

In both cases, though, we’ll still just have to wait and see what develops. Perhaps more accurately, we’ll have to wait and see what Dana White will allow to develop for Diaz and McGregor alike.

