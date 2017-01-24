Tony Yoka inks professional deal after winning Olympic gold

Tony Yoka, who won super heavyweight gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has signed a professional contract with Ringstar Sports, becoming a crucial addition to Richard Schaefer’s burgeoning stable of fighters.

Although one could argue that Tony Yoka’s victory over Great Britain’s Joe Joyce was controversial, there’s no denying the French colossus’ raw talent. Standing 6 feet 7 inches and with a sterling amateur pedigree, Yoka’s move to boxing’s paid ranks is yet another positive indication that a suddenly resurgent heavyweight division has promising depth.

Other than his Olympic triumph, Yoka’s credentials representing France are unimpeachable: French Junior National Champion (2008 and 2009); World Youth Championships silver medalist (2010); French National Champion (2012 and 2014); World Amateur Champion (2015); he also bested current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, where he won gold.

At only 24, Yoka is ideally suited to both progress quickly and have viable longevity in a division where recent trends have seen fighters compete well into their 30s. Moreover, his decision to sign with Ringstar importantly gives him access to the American market. Unlike 2012 Olympic gold medalist and current IBF champion Anthony Joshua, who has been nurtured in the UK’s rabid boxing scene, France lacks the domestic framework to exclusively direct Yoka’s progress.

“I am very excited to embark on the next chapter in boxing and turn professional with Ringstar,” said Tony Yoka (via press release). “I am committed to hard work and dedicating myself to the sport as I have done in the past and achieve my ultimate goal of becoming undisputed and unified heavyweight world champion.” “With Ringstar, I have the best promotional company and with Virgil Hunter, I have the best trainer in my corner. We will work as a team to get these belts and become the new face of boxing. My first fight will take place in mid-May in France after a three month training camp with Virgil.”

The fact that Yoka will be working with the Oakland, CA-based Hunter, who of course trains Andre Ward and Amir Khan, among others, is intriguing. Despite this newfound excitement at heavyweight, the division’s talent is global (a positive thing in general), meaning that it’s still somewhat thin in the United States. Simply having a bluechip heavyweight talent like Yoka based in the U.S., even if he isn’t American, is positive for the sport.

There’s also a sense that Yoka, who is charismatic and handsome, has crossover appeal — a fact Richard Schaefer reinforced in his statement. “Tony’s skills in the ring speak for themselves and combined with his tremendous charisma, he will transcend boxing and become a global superstar and ambassador for our sport in short order.”

Marketability is important for any fighter, and boxing has become an increasingly hard sell for mainstream sports fans. Yoka, though, has a couple of things going for him already: he starts his career with rabid fan support in France, and his promotional outfit has strong ties to both the North American and European television markets.

There are several parallels that can be made between Tony Yoka and Anthony Joshua, who is set to fight Wladimir Klitschko at a sold out Wembley Stadium in April. Both have the physique and skills of the prototypical elite, modern heavyweight; both are Olympic champions; and both are revered in their native countries.

But now, the hard part starts for Yoka: proving he can rise to Joshua’s level. But if he does, just imagine the stakes of an England vs. France heavyweight unification fight with both men in their physical primes. It’s almost enough to make a boxing fan feel optimistic.

