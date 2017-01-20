The Mandatory Challengers Ep. 11: Stop Whitewashing Muhammad Ali’s Legacy
This week, The Mandatory Challengers look back at the life and career of Muhammad Ali, and the ways in which the mass media has altered the truth of his life for better and for worse.
They also recap Gervonta Davis’ world title winning effort against Jose Pedraza, and assess his chances of dating Rihanna, as well as finding a less offensive nickname for Badou Jack “The Ripper.”
Subscribe to The Mandatory Challengers on Soundcloud. Follow Corey and Morgan on Twitter.
Check out other OG podcasts on Soundcloud and iTunes.
More from The Outside Game
- Tom Brady Takes A Brake From Hocking Pajamas4h ago
- NFL Statement on the Raiders1 d ago
- SM Huddle Hat Trick: Rule Changes and Logo Changes1 d ago
- Golf Superstars Hit the Turntables at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship3d ago
- Russell Wilson is the “Most Valued” Athlete on Social Media and What That Actually Means3d ago