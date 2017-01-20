The Mandatory Challengers Ep. 11: Stop Whitewashing Muhammad Ali’s Legacy

This week, The Mandatory Challengers look back at the life and career of Muhammad Ali, and the ways in which the mass media has altered the truth of his life for better and for worse.

They also recap Gervonta Davis’ world title winning effort against Jose Pedraza, and assess his chances of dating Rihanna, as well as finding a less offensive nickname for Badou Jack “The Ripper.”

