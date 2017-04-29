The Latest: Joshua knocks out Klitschko for title

LONDON (AP) The Latest on the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight in Wembley Stadium. Unofficial scores by AP’s Tim Dahlberg. (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Anthony Joshua survived the first knockdown of his career to come back and stop Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of their heavyweight title fight before 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua dropped Klitschko twice and the referee stopped the fight.

Joshua retains the heavyweight titles. The fight was close or even going into the 11th round.

—

10:41 p.m.

Round 10: Wladimir Klitschko keeps the jab in Anthony Joshua’s face, keeping him off balance and unable to land big punches. Klitschko lands a nice right cross of his own late in the round. The fight is up for grabs. Klitschko 10-9

Total: Joshua 94-Klitschko 94

—

10:37 p.m.

Round 9: Joshua has never been beyond seven rounds while Klitschko is 41 years old. It showed in this round as the two mostly took it off. Joshua landed one good right early while Klitschko landed enough jabs to win the round. Klitschko 10-9.

Total: Joshua 85-84

—

10:33 p.m.

Round 8: Wladimir Klitschko is loading up on his right hand, trying to land another big one. Anthony Joshua is still playing defense and gets the worse of the action, though he rallied briefly with a flurry toward the end of the round. Klitschko 10-9.

Total: Joshua 76-74

—

10:29 p.m.

Round 7: The action slows as Anthony Joshua tries to find his legs and Wladimir Klitschko seems unable or unwilling to push the attack.

Klitschko lands the harder punches but Joshua seems to be getting back in pace as round ends. Klitschko 10-9.

Joshua has never gone past the seventh round in a fight.

Total: Joshua 67-64

—

10:25 p.m.

Klitschko drops Joshua with a straight right early in the round. Joshua, who was still groggy from the round before, is hurt badly. Klitschko goes after him but Joshua hangs on to survive the round. Klitschko 10-8.

Total: Joshua 58-54

—

10:21 p.m.

Round 5: Joshua knocks Klitschko down early with a combo and raises his hands in triumph.

But Klitschko comes back late in the round with a left hook and right uppercut that stuns Joshua. Klitschko is pummeling Joshua on the ropes as the round ends, but Joshua still wins round 10-8.

Total: Joshua 50-44

—

10:16 p.m.

Round 4:

Joshua lands to the body early in the round, after Klitschko comes out swinging and mostly missing. Klitschko still seems afraid to throw his right hand, and Joshua does enough to win round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 40-36

—

10:12 p.m.

Round 3: Klitschko wants the fight to be a chess match while Joshua is trying to turn it into a real scrap. Joshua lands a flurry 45 seconds into the round and another with a minute left to take yet another round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 30-27

—

10:08 p.m.

Round 2: Klitschko using his jab to try and find the range, but doing little else. Joshua is not only younger but quicker and he lands a few punches but there is little action in the round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 20-18

—

10:05 p.m.

Round 1: Both fighters come out jabbing, but Anthony Joshua lands the better flurries. Mostly a get acquainted round. Joshua 10-9.

—

9:55 p.m.

The British and Ukrainian national anthems out of the way, Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua are about to get it on.

Joshua kept Klitschko cooling in the ring while making a theatrical entrance, then waited longer for the anthems. Referee David Fields is about to bring the fighters together for final instructions.

—

9:48 p.m.

Wladimir Klitschko was met with boos as he began his ring walk into Wembley Stadium to fight Anthony Joshua.

The British fans greeted Joshua with thunderous cheers.

Klitschko paced the ring while Joshua waved to fans, looking relaxed in a long white robe.

Klitschko is in his 29th heavyweight title fight, and Joshua figures to be his toughest test yet.

Vitali Klitschko, the former champion and mayor of Kiev, will be in his brother’s corner for the fight. Vitali’s wife, Natalya will sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

—

9:30 p.m.

Some heavyweight royalty is at ringside for the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight.

Former champions Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis are on hand for what may be a changing of the guard in the biggest heavyweight fight in a decade.

Also at ringside is WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who says he wants to fight the winner. A crowd of 90,000 is packed into Wembley Stadium for the bout.

—

9:00 p.m.

British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defense against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Some 90,000 are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night for what has been billed as the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.

The fight matches two Olympic gold medalists (Klitschko 1996, Joshua 2012) who both stand 6-foot-6 and have impressive knockout records. Klitschko, who lost his title in his last fight, will be trying to become a three-time champion at the age of 41 against Joshua, who has fought only 18 times but has 18 knockouts.