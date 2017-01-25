Smoke and Mirrors: Why Mayweather vs. McGregor Isn’t Happening

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have put on a show promoting a hypothetical bout, but it’s about time we stopped talking like the fight is going to happen.

It’s become the biggest magic trick in combat sports. The talk of a potential bout between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and MMA dynamo Conor McGregor is a slight of hand being played out on a global scale. The talk has become intense, and the time has come to pull back the veil on why the bout won’t happen.

First and foremost: contracts. Floyd Mayweather is tied to Showtime for all his boxing events. Secondly, he is his own promoter. The reason Mayweather has long been the highest paid athlete in the world is because he cuts the biggest check for every one of his fights, and he gets an even bigger one in return. Keep in mind, he has paid the purse of all of his opponents since he fought under his banner: Mayweather Promotions. McGregor is promoted by the UFC. He can not fight in boxing or MMA anywhere else without being released from his contract.

Assuming a fight took place, there are two different scenarios. The first, Mayweather would fight in a bout promoted by the UFC. He would be giving up millions upon millions of dollars if he did so. Mayweather gains virtually 100-percent of the revenue from each of his events, from which other costs are sometimes distributed. He would not even be close to that if he were to fight under the UFC banner in some form.

The second scenario, McGregor would fight outside the UFC banner for the bout. He is the biggest pay-per-view star for the biggest MMA organization in the world. Assuming the fight takes place, it would mean his promoter allowed him to fight outside his contract and participate in an event that makes millions, and the UFC would not make a penny. No side is about to leave that many millions of dollars on the table for the hypothetical fight, end of discussion.

Those pointing to the Mayweather/Pacquiao bout as evidence that this new super fight could happen should also re-examine the circumstances. Mayweather, the longtime pay-per-view king, saw his numbers beginning to falter in the final bouts of his Showtime contract. Pacquiao, clearly past the prime of his career, had no viable opponents that sold well on pay-per-view. The reason the fight was not made for years: neither fighter needed the other to have huge numbers on pay-per-view. When the two finally met in 2014, it was because for the first time they both finally did.

Neither, McGregor nor Mayweather need each other to sell huge numbers on pay-per-view. McGregor has plenty of opponents to fill his schedule in 2017. Mayweather, if he chose to return to boxing, would draw huge attention against nearly any opponent he chose.

This raises the obvious question: if the bout is so improbable of happening, why are both sides feeding into it? This is where the showmanship of both fighters is having a smoke and mirror effect on the media. Both men are doing what fighters are supposed to do. They are figuratively pounding their chests and jawing at each other, boasting of destroying the other in a hypothetical meeting.

The reality: McGregor is currently expected to miss 10 months to observe the birth of his newborn child in May. In that span, he will be holding up the careers of several of the UFC’s current stars.

At featherweight, José Aldo and Max Holloway are left to compete for second place until they possibly face the Irishman again. At lightweight, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are left to face each other for an interim title due to McGregor’s long layoff.

In any other scenario, either fighter would be an absurdly obvious choice for a title-shot. Instead, they must risk a shot at undisputed gold in a bout against each other. For McGregor’s side, his tremendous ability to promote fights against the names listed is a moot point as he is not about to step back into the cage for some time. It is much easier to raise his profile by boasting about a cross-sport super-fight rather than go in circles with the UFC’s elite about why he isn’t stepping in the cage immediately to face them.

On a side note, McGregor receiving a boxing license was an overblown headline from the beginning. To illustrate this point, the application for a professional athlete in California is only four pages. For a boxing license, just two. McGregor did not undergo some arduous process to get a license, but that point was lost in the hype of a potential bout with Mayweather.

For Mayweather, like Oscar De La Hoya before him, his power as a promoter comes from having his name associated with his brand. Make no mistake, there is no buzz around Mayweather Promotions unless Mayweather is the one fighting.

No matter the talent he is promoting, Mayweather knows that the only way to get people interested at this stage is if he is the one front and center promoting it. Mayweather has made his money and is not pushing any illusions about coming back against a boxer. So, what better way to keep himself in the spotlight than to trash-talk with another fighter who he knows also knows they will never fight.

Additionally, the UFC showed in their negotiations with Fedor Emelianenko that they are unwilling to co-promote an event in any scenario. Who can blame them? The UFC did not get this far by splitting revenue.

It is a beautiful illusion they are creating, the idea of a super-fight unlike any other. But that is exactly it, a smoke and mirrors show worthy of its own Las Vegas residency. By all means, enjoy the flash of the show they are giving. But make no mistake, there is no substance behind it.

