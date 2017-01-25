Oscar De La Hoya arrested for suspicion of DUI

Boxing fans have to hope that the Golden Boy’s demons don’t have him on the ropes again.

Oscar De La Hoya has had problems with alcohol and substance abuse before. Sadly, it appears he might not have vanquished those issues like he once disposed of foes in the ring.

TMZ was first to break the news that De La Hoya was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Wednesday morning in California. According to that organization’s sources, the former six-division world champ was pulled over after a night where he was spotted at various bars and failed field sobriety tests.

As Reuters notes, De La Hoya has battled addiction in the past after leaving his Hall of Fame boxing career behind. Despite success promoting numerous huge fights with his Golden Boy Promotions empire, the 43-year old had to go to rehab six years ago for what he claimed were alcohol and cocaine habits. He checked himself into rehab again in 2013.

De La Hoya earned his “Golden Boy” moniker thanks to the combination of his baby face (and accompanying cheesy grin, which boxing fans know only too well) and 1992 Olympic gold medal. As a pro, he won his first 31 bouts before falling to Felix “Tito” Trinidad in 1999.

His most famous fights arguably came after that, including high profile contests with Shane Mosley, Arturo Gatti, Fernando Vargas and Bernard Hopkins. De La Hoya came as close as anyone to defeating Floyd Mayweather, at least on the cards, losing by split decision in 2007, but hung up the gloves after being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

Now all family and fans will be hoping is that he can knock out his self-destructive impulses. Whether you cheered or booed him in the ring, it’s hard to do anything but pull for him now.

