Miguel Cotto Presents Dez Bryant with Signed Boxing Gloves
Don Povia/FanSided via The Outside Game Fansided
Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) was on hand last night to watch fellow Roc Nation member Dez Bryant and the Cowboys easily handle the Lions on Monday Night Football. Before the game he presented Bryant and Emmitt Smith autographed gloves, and canoodled with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.
The five-time champion will face James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) on February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas in a 12-round junior middleweight contest dubbed as “The Return.”
More from The Outside Game
- NFL Podium Fashion: Landon Collins’ Hair Wishes You A Very Merry Christmas1 d ago
- The Patriots Wish You A Merry Little Christmas3d ago
- Gronk Gets Back on the Field (in Madden)4d ago
- The Air Jordan 16 Retro “Midnight Navy” Is Ready To Take Your Money6d ago
- Michigan Football Unveils Jordan V Retros That Have Superfans Drooling1 w ago