Miguel Cotto Presents Dez Bryant with Signed Boxing Gloves

Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) was on hand last night to watch fellow Roc Nation member Dez Bryant and the Cowboys easily handle the Lions on Monday Night Football. Before the game he presented Bryant and Emmitt Smith autographed gloves, and canoodled with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

The five-time champion will face James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) on February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas in a 12-round junior middleweight contest dubbed as “The Return.”

