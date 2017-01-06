Mandatory Challengers: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy boxing match predictions

The Mandatory Challengers kick off 2017 by breaking down the most highly anticipated fight of the year: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy. They also break down some real boxing, including a pair of outstanding performances from Japanese stars Naoya Inoue and Kosei Tanaka, and play the Six Degrees of Zab Judah.

