Mandatory Challengers: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy boxing match predictions
FanSided/FanSided via The Outside Game Fansided
The Mandatory Challengers kick off 2017 by breaking down the most highly anticipated fight of the year: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy. They also break down some real boxing, including a pair of outstanding performances from Japanese stars Naoya Inoue and Kosei Tanaka, and play the Six Degrees of Zab Judah.
