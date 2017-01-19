Laila Ali: ‘Don’t ever compare Ronda Rousey to my father’

Laila Ali, daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has some hard words for former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

For months Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has taken issue with Ronda Rousey’s supposed dominance of women’s combat sports. But following Rousey’s violent headkick knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, Ali made it known she wasn’t the least bit surprised.

Now, 13 months later, Rousey not only lost again but lost in even more devastating fashion as Amanda Nunes knocked her out just 48-seconds into the first round of their main event fight at UFC 207 last month.

Again, Ali didn’t mince words when discussing Rousey’s performance

“She’s pretty much been exposed,” Ali told the International Business Times. “She can’t take a punch. It doesn’t take anything away from her, what she did as a Judo champion, what she did in the Olympics. But she was basically built up by her promoter to be the best ever to fight, period, in any form of fighting, and it just never was true.”

Rousey (12-2) had once looked unbeatable inside the Octagon, with some outlets even labeling her as the most dominant athlete in the world today. Her dominance led to true crossover appeal, including appearances in movies such as Entourage, Fast 7 and The Expendables, while also garnering comparisons to legends of the past.

Legends like Ali’s father.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, Muhammad Ali lost, he’s still great,’” said Ali. “First of all, Muhammad Ali never lost like that. He never got in there and was made to look like a rag doll. And when he did lose, it was pretty much after he had been off for three years. He was in his prime, had to take time off, came back, fought the best, then he came back and had rematches against the best, so please don’t ever compare her to my father.”

Ali (24-0 boxing) has not competed in a boxing match since her first round knockout over Gwendolyn O’Neil. During her career, she held the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA female super middleweight titles, and the IWBF light heavyweight title.

