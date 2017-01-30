Jose Aldo: ‘I want a career in boxing’

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo reveals that he’s dreamed of becoming a boxing champion at some point in his career.

Mixed martial arts and boxing are strange bedfellows. While fans of both sports bicker about which is better, athletes in both areas are beginning to see some crossover value in the other.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is the latest name on a list of famous fighters to mention the possibility of changing sports. Aldo revealed that becoming a boxing champion is his “biggest dream” and something he’s willing to pursue.

“I want a career in boxing. That was my biggest dream, to one day become champion in MMA and boxing. That is my biggest dream,” Aldo said as told Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. “Yes, I think about having a career in boxing, but I want to start from the bottom, start from zero. I want to get ranked and one day fight for a belt. I don’t want to fight just to fight, for money, to go after big fights and challenge a great champion.”

Aldo joins men such as Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor to express a serious interest in making the jump to the world of boxing. Other athletes such as KJ Noons and Holly Holm are two examples of MMA stars that have successful boxing backgrounds. Aldo is looking to join that list.

Still, he has unfinished business in the Octagon, both at 145 pounds and with a potential move up to the lightweight division in the future.

“To avoid being on the sidelines waiting, we tried to get Aldo fighting the No. 1 ranked Khabib, so he could fight for the interim title and Conor McGregor would have no way of running,” Aldo’s coach Andres Pederneiras said via Cruz’s report. “(McGregor) would have no escape at neither featherweight nor at lightweight. Unfortunately, Khabib’s father didn’t think it was a good fight for Khabib and decided not to let this fight happen.”

While all of these ideas seem a far way off, it would be interesting to see how Aldo would fare in the boxing ring. He’s known as one of the best strikers to step into the cage, but adding a boxing title to his resume is a feat that few people have reached.

This article originally appeared on