How Boxer Eric Kelly Became One of the Most Notorious Trainers in New York City

A few months back, VICE premiered an autobiography on Outside Game contributor Eric Kelly exclusively on the Verizon go90 app. The vid is now available on its website.

On this episode of VICE’s ‘Autobiographies’ series we sit down with boxing sensation Eric Kelly to talk about his childhood and the moment his career took an unexpected turn. Growing up on the crack-riddled streets of Brooklyn in the 80s, Eric’s father pushed him to get in the gym and box from an early age. Eventually he rose to the top of the amateur boxing world.

While preparing for the 2000 Olympics, Eric’s career took an unexpected blow when his father was diagnosed with HIV. Shortly after, Eric got in a bar fight and caused muscle damage to his left eye leaving him unable to box again. Years later, after becoming a father himself, Eric refocused to become one of the most notorious boxing trainers in New York City.

