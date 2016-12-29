Former boxer Ricky Hatton opens up on depression, attempted suicide

Former light welterweight and welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton revealed in a radio interview with the BBC that he was crippled by depression after retiring from the sport and that he attempted to take his own life multiple times.

Hatton won his first 43 professional fights, but was handed his first loss by Floyd Mayweather in 2007. He would enter the ring just four more times before eventually retiring with a record of 45-3 in 2012.

In the final years of his career, though, Hatton’s life began to unravel away from the ring. He entered rehab in 2010 and was stripped of his boxing license after he was caught on video using cocaine.

Via BBC:

“I tried to kill myself several times. I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.

There were times when I hadn’t had a drink for days and I’d still come home and if something went through my mind I’d start pondering something. It was the same outcome whether I was having a drink or wasn’t having a drink. But in the end I thought I’ll end up drinking myself to death because I was so miserable.”

Hatton said he believes that boxers don’t have the same type of support systems as other professional athletes, and many of them are too proud to ask for help.

“As boxers we don’t do that. We think, ‘I’m Ricky Hatton or I’m Tyson Fury, I can take on the world’. You can take on the world in the ring but this problem called depression, you can’t take it on. We’re out of our comfort zones with depression. I certainly was and whenever I have bad days now I speak to someone to get it off my chest. I have no shame telling that and that’s why I’m here today.”