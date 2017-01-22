Floyd Mayweather won $25,000 betting on Atlanta Falcons

Floyd Mayweather, being the savvy gambler that he is, made a ton of money when he bet on the Atlanta Falcons’ first half spread.

The old adage “defense wins championships” was put to bed in the NFC Championship Game when the Atlanta Falcons, the league’s number one offense, made it to the Super Bowl. Given all the adversity the Green Bay Packers had to overcome this year, it was amazing that they even made the Championship Game. But once they got there, the Falcons completely overpowered them.

Anyone who bet on them came away satisfied. One of those people was Floyd Mayweather. Now that he’s hung up his gloves, he’s made a ton of money on sports betting. This weekend was just another example of that. In the past three days, he made $45,000 on the Golden State Warriors to beat the Houston Rockets, and $100,000 on Cincinnati to beat Tulane by more than 16 points.

Once the NFL Playoffs rolled around, he wasn’t finished. The Falcons were six-point favorites to beat the Packers, but that wasn’t going to make Floyd a lot of money. Instead, he got creative and bet on the Falcons to win by more than three points at halftime. They went above and beyond when they rushed out to a 24-0 lead. And after placing a $30,000 bet, Mayweather collected $55,000 from the Falcons:

Just made $25,000 in 30 minutes. The retired life. A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Even though everyone’s convinced that Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor, it’s not going to happen. If he can make $160,000 in one weekend by just sitting around, why should he lace up the boxing gloves again to earn a much lower salary than what he’s used to making? Not only did Floyd completely master the art of the sweet science, he earned enough money to never work another day in his life. So keep dreaming MMA fans.

