Floyd Mayweather: “We offered McGregor $15 million to take the fight”

It’s 2017 and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are still taking jabs at each other.

While the hypothetical match between McGregor and Mayweather has seemed to cool off this fall, the announcement of McGregor receiving a boxing license in the State of California sent the rumor mill into the stratosphere.

The matchup became so talked about, Las Vegas betting site Westgate has actually opened odds on the hypothetical boxing match.

So why isn’t it happening? Well according to Mayweather, it’s not because of him.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” said Mayweather during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. Now, we’re the A-side and I don’t know how much Conor McGregor has made but I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10 million in an MMA bout.

“But we’re willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage on pay-per-view.”

This fight between the two polarizing pugilists initially picked up steam after Mayweather took to social media in an attempt to drum up interest in the dream matchup, while McGregor famously joked the boxer and Showtime were simply gathering up the money he required to even consider the fight.

But following McGregor’s history making performance at UFC 205, where fans saw him earn his second UFC title with a violent fourth round knockout over Eddie Alvarez, the demand for the fight two be made only increased.

But for Mayweather, who famously refers to himself as ‘Money,’ McGregor has no place making demands over the proposed purse he would receive.

“Again, we’re the A-side,” said Mayweather. “How can a guy talk about $20 million or $30 million if he’s not made eight or nine?”

“But honestly only thing, I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight. I’m a business man and it makes more business sense.”

McGregor’s knockout win over Alvarez not only made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts in two different weight classes at the same time.

Mayweather has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015.

