Floyd Mayweather responds to Dana White’s $25 million offer: ‘He’s a comedian’

Floyd Mayweather has responded to Dana White’s offer of $25 million for a fight against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor

Earlier in the day on Friday, UFC President Dana White made an appearance “The Herd” and revealed he’d be willing offer Floyd Mayweather Jr. $25 million, plus pay-per-view revenue to accept a boxing match against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer, and I’m the guy who can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer,” said White. “We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million, and then well talk pay-per-view and a certain number. There is a real offer.”

In typical Mayweather fashion, the boxing champion could only laugh at White’s paltry purse.

“He’s a f–king comedian,” Mayweather told TMZ cameras before flashing his watch and pulling away. ““Man, look at my watch.”

The retired Mayweather had previously stated the number he was looking for was in the ballpark of $100 million, while offering McGregor $15 million to accept the superfight.

“They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million,” said Mayweather. “That was my number. Now, we’re the A-side and I don’t know how much Conor McGregor has made but I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10 million in an MMA bout.

“But we’re willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage on pay-per-view.”

This is jut the latest chapter in the constant squabbling between both sides. While proposed plans for the fight seemed to die down over the summer, McGregor’s history making performance at UFC 205, where fans saw him earn his second UFC title with a violent second round knockout over Eddie Alvarez, sent fight fans into a frenzy.

McGregor’s knockout win over Alvarez not only made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts in two different weight classes at the same time.

Mayweather has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015, earning a disclosed $32 million in the process.

