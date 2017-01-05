Floyd Mayweather Jr. promoting celebrity boxing match between Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has set up a celebrity boxing match between embattled musicians Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for a March event in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has set up a celebrity boxing match between hip-hop artists Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.

Soulja himself posted an image to his Instagram hyping the fight while revealing the Match event in Las Vegas would be promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

It's going down! Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn???????????? #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Takig to his own Instagram, Brown responded to the confirmed the fight while asking Soulja to end the war or words between them since they

“Now that we have your undivided attention, boxing match set,” the singer wrote. “Legally. Man to Man. No more dissing and no more bulls–t. Me as a black man, looed back t my actions on social media and what thought of myself is this…’clown.’ So this sin’t an apology. I’m taking responsibility for my ignorance. We in the ring with it. Challenge accepted.”

The announcement comes following days of heated exchange musicians on their respective social media accounts.

It apparently started after Soulja Boy, liked and left a comment below a picture on the profile of Brown’s ex-girlfriend, model Karrueche Tran.

The pair posted several videos and pictures mocking and threatening each other before agreeing to settle their argument in the boxing match.

Even hip-hop artist 50 Cent threw his name into the mix as he also took to his Instagram to hype the fight.

“Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing,” 50 cent wrote on Instagram. “Get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight.”

Soulja would later reveal he’s recruited Mayweather, boxing’s box office office kingpin and pound-for-pound best, to help him prepare what he’s calling the “fight of the century.”

Mayweather (49-0) has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015.

While Mayweather (49-0) has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015, he’s remained in headlines largely due to his ongoing beef with the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

This article originally appeared on