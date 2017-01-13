Floyd Mayweather says he’s attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Floyd Mayweather Jr. told TMZ Sports he'll be in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration.

“Y'all going to see me in D.C.,” the retired boxer said. “Y'all going to see me in D.C. looking good. I got my tux and everything ready. All black (tie) affair.”

Mayweather, who has been in the news recently for discussing a potential fight with MMA star Conor McGregor, met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York after his election victory in November.

“Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully Donald Trump is a good president,” he added.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Jan. 20.

