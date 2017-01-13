Dana White offers Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 million to fight

Dana White sat down with Colin Cowherd on The Herd to respond to Floyd Mayweather about a potential fight with Conor McGregor.

It’s evident that both fighters, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, want this fight. Mayweather retired after his bout against Andre Berto in 2015. But, as of late, he has been entertaining the idea of a fight between the UFC lightweight champion.

On ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, Mayweather talked about a potential matchup against McGregor. “We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million,” he said.

Mayweather also said, “we’re willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage on pay-per-view.” What first seemed like a bizarre idea that would never amount to anything is actually moving forward now.

You can see the full interview down below:

White sat down with Cowherd to address the situation. White made a real offer to Mayweather this time around and seems like he does want to make this fight happen.

White said that he will offer both Mayweather and McGregor $25 million each and then they can negotiate the pay-per-view split.

If this fight does materialize, it would make history. Of course, we expect Mayweather to ask for more money and that’s understandable. $25 million isn’t much when you realize that he made $200 million on the Manny Pacquiao fight.

But, McGregor is the face of MMA right now. This fight would break records and each of them would walk away with a nice paycheck. At the end of the day, that’s what they’re both interested in.

