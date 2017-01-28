Conor McGregor sends heated message: ‘F–k the UFC, F–k the WWE’

Conor McGregor pulled no punches when calling out his critics.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has taken aim everyone from his employers at the UFC to the bright lights of Hollywood to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Taking to Instagram, the brash talking Irishman posted a heated message prior to his highly publicized Q&A session in Manchester.

“I’m so made,” wrote McGregor. “Heading to do a Q and A in front of 5000 fans! You read that right. That’s more than [UFC on FOX 23] attendance tonight. And it’s on PPV. F–k the UFC. F–k Floyd. F–k boxing. F–k the WWE. F–k Hollywood. And f–k you too pay me.”

The Q&A, hosted by MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani in Manchester, is available to via pay-per-view at http://www.notoriouslive.co.

In terms of competition, McGregor (21-3) is coming off a history-making performance at UFC 205, where fans saw him earn his second UFC title with a violent second-round knockout over Eddie Alvarez. This victory made McGregor the first fighter in UFC history to win two belts in two separate weight classes at the same time.

However, immediately after earning gold, the Irishman revealed he would be taking time away from the sport to help his longtime girlfriend during her first pregnancy. It was not long before McGregor was stripped of his featherweight title, making him the solely the lightweight champion.

As far as his rivalry with Mayweather goes, the boxer claims his camp offered McGregor $15 million to accept a boxing match, citing his price tag was $100 million. However, UFC President Dana White countered this offer and said he was willing to offer Mayweather $25 million, plus pay-per-view revenue.

In typical Mayweather fashion, he scoffed at White’s offer before putting McGregor on blast for demanding more than he was worth.

McGregor is expected to address these topics and more during the Q&A.

