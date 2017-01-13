Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. agree to May 6th fight

Two of Mexico’s biggest fighters, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have agreed to a May 6th fight.

The first weekend in May is traditionally one of the biggest weekends for the sport of boxing. This year, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have agreed to fight on May 6th.

The two fighters are two of the most popular fighters in Mexico. Golden Boy Promotions and HBO are hoping that the two fighters popularity and Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo combine for big business.

Both Alvarez and Chavez Jr. have won middleweight champions. Alvarez sports a 48-1-1 record with 34 knockouts. While Chavez Jr, the son of the legendary fight of the same name is 50-2-1-1, with 32 knockouts. The fight will be held at a catchweight of 164.5 lbs. The bout is schedule to be fought in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez has won six straight fights since his only career loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr, in September 2014. The Chavez fight will mark the third straight year that Alvarez has fought during the Cinco de Mayo weekend. In 2015, Alvarez delivered one of the knockouts of the year. Alvarez knocked out James Kirkland in the third round of their fight from Minute Maid Field. The following year, Alvarez knocked out British fighter Amir Khan. The former middleweight champion was knocked out in the sixth round.

Chavez Jr. has won four of his past five fights. Twice defeating Brian Vera. However, all of Chavez’s fights have occurred above 167.5 lbs. Chavez has struggled to cut weight and get down to the lower weight classes.

When Alvarez and Chavez meet, Alvarez will be a much smaller man inside the ring. Chavez Jr. is four inches taller, and has a two and a half-inch reach advantage. But Alvarez is four years younger than Chavez Jr.

The catchweight should make for an interesting thing to watch in these matchup. Alvarez has never fought above 155lbs. While Chavez Jr. has struggled at times to make weight. In his past five fights, Chavez Jr. has fought above 167.5 lbs.

The fight with Chavez Jr, delays boxing fans a dream fight between middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Alvarez.

