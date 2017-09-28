Boxer thanks good Samaritan who saved him from riptide

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) A former professional boxer has met and thanked the man who rescued him after he nearly drowned in a rip current at the New Jersey shore.

Recently retired welterweight fighter Dustin Fleischer had been searching for his rescuer after his near-death ordeal at Long Branch Beach on Friday night.

The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2wY1tjU ) the two met Tuesday at a beachside park.

Edrick Alleyne says he was playing with his two children at that park when a man came running up saying his nephew was drowning.

His girlfriend encouraged him to help, and he ran into the water. He says he doesn’t know what came over him, but he had to do it.

He says he grabbed the 28-year-old Fleischer and they rode a wave out of the rough surf.

Fleischer says Alleyne, a transportation supervisor for a nonprofit group, is his real-life hero.

