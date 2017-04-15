Phillies pitcher Garcia gets 80-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Elniery Garcia has been suspended 80 games for a drug violation, the first this year under the major league drug program.

Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone, the commissioner’s officer said Friday. The anabolic steroid generally is used by veterinarians on horses.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who is on the Phillies 40-man roster, is assigned to Double-A Reading of the Eastern League but has not appeared in any games this season. Garcia was 12-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance last year with Class A Clearwater of the Florida State League.

There have been 25 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

—

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!