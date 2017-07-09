Friday’s Sports in Brief

TENNIS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered an intersection but was cut off by another car, setting off a chain of events that seconds later resulted in a fatal crash with a third car, police say video shows.

The video, taken by a security camera, shows Williams heading north as she stops her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV at a stoplight behind a white car as she exits her Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. June 9. When the light turns green, the white car turns left onto a six-lane, heavily traveled boulevard, but Williams heads straight. A dark colored sedan turns left in front of her, causing her to stop. She then continues straight into the far, westbound lanes, where her SUV is struck in the passenger’s side by a 2016 Hyundai sedan driven by Linda Barson.

Palm Beach Gardens police said in a statement that Barson’s light had turned green just before Williams moved in front of her. Barson’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome Barson, died June 22 from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams, who was not hurt, has not been cited or charged. Police spokesman Maj. Paul Rogers said the video has caused investigators to rescind their original conclusion that Williams was at fault and that no blame has yet been determined.

PRO BASKETBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – It took Lonzo Ball 20 seconds to get a near-capacity crowd off its feet in his first summer league game. Just like LaVar taught him.

Ball’s highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers debut started with a flourish on a perfectly timed lob pass to Brandon Ingram. But that was one of the few bright spots for a player Magic Johnson has dubbed as the new face of the Lakers in a 96-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The No. 2 overall pick scored just five points and missed 13 of his 15 shots, to the disappointment of a near-capacity crowd that came out to see him. Leave it to his father to sum up the night with some of his trademark straight talk.

Lonzo Ball was 1 for 11 from 3-point range, including a bad miss from well beyond the line – the kind of daring pull-up the Ball family is known for – with 1:16 to play in regulation.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said.

Golden State’s starter in a three-center rotation last season, the 33-year-old Pachulia averaged 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes during the postseason, and scored in double digits four times. Pachulia played for $2.9 million last season, willing to take a lower salary to be part of a team that would chase a championship – and he wound up with his first ring after 14 NBA seasons.

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Pistons acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris. Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick.

Bradley’s arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit has renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope. Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but they are moving on from him as they add All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.

MIAMI (AP) – The Miami Heat traded oft-injured forward Josh McRoberts to the Dallas Mavericks for center A.J. Hammons and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

The move frees much-needed salary cap space for Miami, which owed McRoberts just over $6 million for next season. McRoberts was limited to 81 games with the Heat in the last three seasons. Hammons is set to make $1.3 million.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – Terry Francona’s heart, of all things, has kept him away from baseball.

Cleveland’s passionate and driven manager underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week. The 58-year-old Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate for several weeks. He had a cardiac ablation at the Cleveland Clinic, where he continues to recover after being admitted Tuesday.

He was resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged in a ”day or two,” the Indians said. The plan is for him to resume managing after the All-Star break. Cleveland begins its unofficial second half of the season July 14 in Oakland to start a six-game trip.

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new name in the Yankees’ record book after Aaron Judge eclipsed a franchise icon.

The 6-foot-7 outfielder hit his 30th home run of the season, breaking Joe DiMaggio’s mark for most by a New York rookie.

Judge, who leads the majors in homers, reached the plateau in his 82nd game of the season. DiMaggio hit 29 home runs over 138 games in 1936, his first year in pinstripes, and went on to a Hall of Fame career. Judge also joined Oakland slugger Mark McGwire as the only big league rookies to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break. McGwire had 33 at the break in 1987.

NEW YORK (AP) – Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, Tampa Bay pitcher Chris Archer and Toronto reliever Roberto Osuna are among seven replacement players selected for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami.

Houston reliever Chris Devenski, Minnesota reliever Brandon Kintzler and Detroit outfielder Justin Upton also were added to the AL roster. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood was added to the NL All-Stars.

Three of the original All-Stars are on the disabled list and won’t be active for the game: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro and Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Four pitchers on the All-Star rosters won’t be active because they are scheduled to start Sunday: the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, Texas’ Yu Darvish, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Detroit’s Michael Fulmer.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The New York Mets say they wanted a reunion with Bartolo Colon, but Big Sexy has opted for a new home.

The 44-year-old Colon agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, who would be his 10th major league team over a 20-year career. Colon, who has 235 career victories, was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, a day after a loss to San Diego dropped his record to 2-8. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

Speculation swirled that the portly right-hander might return to New York, where he became a fan favorite as a rotation mainstay from 2014-16.

”We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said in a statement. ”But he decided to go elsewhere.”

The Twins say Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester soon.

PHOENIX (AP) – Hunter Greene, the high school right-hander taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick last month in the amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus – the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012.

Reached just before the 5 p.m. EDT deadline to sign for players with remaining college eligibility, the deal topped the $7,005,000 signing bonus Tampa Bay agreed to last week with Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay, the No. 4 pick.

If the Reds had failed to sign the 17-year-old Greene, they would have received the No. 3 pick next year as compensation.

Greene’s bonus is the highest ever for a high school pitcher. He also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, and had accepted a scholarship to UCLA. A fastball that can reach 100 mph has the Reds projecting him as a future ace. He will begin his professional career with Billings in the rookie-advanced Pioneer League, likely after a short stop in Arizona because the Montana farm team is on the road.

Greene’s signing bonus exceeded the slot value of $7,193,200, but was just low enough to allow the Reds to avoid a tax.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI and the U.S. Army investigated complaints from four women that Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight groped them or touched them inappropriately during a visit to a U.S. spy agency in 2015, an investigation that concluded a year later without charges, The Washington Post reported.

One of the women, whose name The Post did not disclose, told the newspaper that Knight groped her on the buttocks shortly before he gave a speech to staffers at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at its headquarters in Springfield, Virginia. The woman also filed a discrimination complaint against the NGA and the Defense Department in which she claimed she was pressured to drop the matter, The Post reported.

An attorney representing Knight, James Voyles, acknowledged to The Post that FBI agents interviewed Knight at his home in Montana last year and said the investigation was dropped shortly thereafter.

GOLF

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland (AP) – Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Irish Open for the fourth time in five years, leading the four-time major winner to express concerns about parts of his game ahead of the British Open.

McIlroy shot 1-over 73 in his second round over the links at Portstewart and was 1 over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four strokes below the cut mark and 14 strokes off the joint leaders, Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im.

”My short game is not sharp enough and I’m making silly mistakes,” said McIlroy, who refused to blame his performance on the fact he was busy at the start of the week because he was hosting the event. ”I’m not being very proficient with my scoring and making it difficult for myself.”

McIlroy also missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and hasn’t had a victory so far in 2017, during which he has had two spells out because of a rib injury. He will play one more event – the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links next week – before the British Open, which starts on July 20 at Royal Birkdale.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Justin Gaethje stopped Michael Johnson with punches in the second round of a savage fight, remaining unbeaten in a UFC debut that was every bit as spectacular as expected.

Gaethje (18-0) got wobbled and hurt by Johnson during a frenetic first round and again in the second, but the UFC newcomer took control of the fight after staggering Johnson midway through the round with a knee to the body.

Gaethje finished the veteran Johnson (18-12) with primal punches and knees that elicited gasps from the T-Mobile Arena crowd. He celebrated by climbing onto the edge of the cage and doing a backflip onto the canvas, but only after slipping and falling in his first two attempts. Fans chanted Gaethje’s name during the celebration.

SOCCER

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – A professional soccer player who nearly drowned in Lake Tahoe likely suffered cold water shock, a condition that regularly overwhelms swimmers in the icy waters of the mountain lake, authorities said.

Matheus Silva, 20, emerged from a coma Thursday, the San Jose Earthquakes said. The Brazilian defender was responsive and able to speak but will undergo additional testing.