Burriss among 8 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) Emmanuel Burriss, a seven-year major league veteran who spent last season with Philadelphia, was among eight players suspended under the sport’s minor league drug program.

A 32-year-old on the roster of the Washington’s Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs, Burriss was suspended for 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

He hit .111 with no RBIs in 50 plate appearances over 39 games with the Phillies last season. Burris has a .237 average in a big league career that also included time with San Francisco (2008-12) and Washington (2015).

Four other players received 50-game bans following second positive tests for a drug of abuse: San Francisco catchers catcher Ty Ross (San Jose Giants of the Class A California League) and Cody Brickhouse (rookie level Arizona League Giants), Los Angeles Angels’ Keith Grieshaber (rookie level Orem Owlz of the Pioneer League) and Cincinnati right-hander Ian Kahaloa (Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League)

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Edward Perez, who is with the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Dodgers, was banned for 72 games following a positive test for metabolites of Stanozolol.

Houston shortstop Jonathan Arauz, at Quad Cities of the Midwest League, was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for the banned stimulant Methamphetamine.

Boston shortstop Jeremy Rivera, who is with the Class A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League, was suspended for 50 games following an unspecified violation of the drug program.

There have been 19 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!