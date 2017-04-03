Torey Lovullo: ‘I couldn’t have scripted it any better’

Torey Lovullo says the D-backs' Opening Day comeback over the Giants was "Brick 1 in the Foundation."

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

5 Minutes in the Box: Jordan Martinook

5 Minutes in the Box: Jordan Martinook

2 days ago

Chris Karpman talks Sun Devil football

Chris Karpman talks Sun Devil football

2 days ago

Hot Air: Nerdjocks rejoice, the games are upon us

Hot Air: Nerdjocks rejoice, the games are upon us

2 days ago

D.J. Foster reflects on Patriots' Super Bowl run

D.J. Foster reflects on Patriots' Super Bowl run

2 days ago

Tippett: Coyotes made too many puck mistakes

Tippett: Coyotes made too many puck mistakes

2 days ago

Five Minutes in the Box: Luke Schenn

Five Minutes in the Box: Luke Schenn

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos